close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

TN tragedy was led by methanol consumption, not hooch, claims police

Investigation is on to find out from which industrial unit this methanol was stolen and the nexus between those involved in this nefarious activity, the release further said

Press Trust of India Chennai
Liquor

(Photo: ANI)

2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 8:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The tragedy that struck Ekkiyarkuppam and Perunkaranai villages of Tamil Nadu was due to the consumption of methanol, a deadly concoction made by illicit brewers, and not due to spurious liquor, the police claimed on Tuesday.

The organic chemical was procured from a man from Puducherry by various persons and it was used to brew the spurious liquor, a release from the DGP C Sylendra Babu said.

This light, volatile, colourless and flammable liquid is used for industrial purposes. Methanol has the odour of alcohol.

"Due to the effective measures taken to prevent the brewing of illicit liquor in Tamil Nadu, and also the enhanced vigil to curtail the movement of the illicit liquor, resulted in its non-availability in the state. Few persons resorted to selling the chemical substance stolen from industrial units. Hence, this tragedy," the release said.

Investigation is on to find out from which industrial unit this methanol was stolen and the nexus between those involved in this nefarious activity, the release further said.

"Samples of the spirit seized from Ekkiyarkuppam village near Marakkanam in Villupuram district and Perunkaranai village in Chengalpattu district were sent for analysis and the report stated that it was methanol and not hooch that led to the deaths," the release said and added two persons who sold the spirit were arrested and further investigation is on.

Also Read

Bihar hooch tragedy: Spirit kept at police station wasn't used, says DGP

Bihar hooch tragedy: Sobering reality of missing liquor policy

Tamil Nadu govt launches drive for solid waste management awareness

Tamil Nadu Governor returns bill on prohibition of online gambling

Tamil Nadu says won't transfer land ownership to AAI for Coimbatore airport

Outgoing K'taka CM Bommai thanks officials for extending full cooperation

CBI books freelance journalist of US-based portal for spying on Army

Low-cost airline IndiGo to run flight from Goa to Dehradun from May 23

PM interacts with tribal leaders from Arunachal Pradesh at his residence

Rajasthan facing power crisis due to failure of state govt: Union minister

During 2022 alone 1,40,649 prohibition cases were registered, and 1,39,697 people were arrested. About 37,217 litres of spirit and 2,957 vehicles were seized. This year, so far 55,474 cases were registered and 55,173 persons were arrested. Around, 2,55,078 litres of spirit were seized. Including 69 four-wheelers used in transporting illicit liquor 1,077 motor vehicles were confiscated and steps are on to detain 79 persons under the Goondas Act, the release said.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said about 55 people are undergoing treatment in various hospitals in the two districts after they took ill consuming the spurious liquor. An officer would be appointed to monitor the treatment being provided to them, he told reporters here.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : hooch deaths Tamil Nadu spurious liquor

First Published: May 16 2023 | 8:04 PM IST

Latest News

View More

HAML invites global tenders for EPC contractor for Hyderabad Airport Metro

metro systems
2 min read

Himachal Pradesh to cancel allotment of hydropower projects: CM Sukhvinder

Dams
3 min read

Sebi slaps Rs 25 lakh penalty on 5 entities for non-genuine trades

Sebi
2 min read

PM interacts with tribal leaders from Arunachal Pradesh at his residence

Narendra Modi, PM Modi
1 min read

Murugappa's Coromandel International plans Rs 2K cr investment by 2025

Coromandel International, Q3 results
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Monsoon rains to be 'slightly delayed', hit Kerala on June 4: IMD

Representative Image
3 min read

Skymet suggests delayed monsoon onset, all eyes on IMD forecast now

monsoon, rain, rainfall, climate
3 min read

Russia, India, China, among others target faith community members: US

How identity politics plays a significant role in general, state elections
4 min read

Slight delay in onset of monsoon over Kerala; arrival likely on June 4: IMD

Photo: PTI
2 min read

Delhi chief secretary convenes meeting of Civil Services Board today

Saurabh Bharadwaj
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon