PM interacts with tribal leaders from Arunachal Pradesh at his residence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday interacted with community leaders of several tribes of Arunchal Pradesh at his residence and highlighted the historical and cultural ties between the northeast state and his home state Gujarat which they visited recently, officials said.

Expressing his happiness at their visit to Gujarat, Modi noted that Rukmini, the wife of Lord Krishna, is believed to be from Arunachal. He enquired about their experience of the visit to Gujarat, especially to Kevadia and GIFT city, the officials said.

Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that this was the first time these tribal leaders have interacted with the prime minister and called the meeting historic.

With the support from the Central government, many outstanding border issues, including those involving his state with Assam, have been resolved, he said.

Many tribal leaders praised Modi for his government's boost to infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh.

Chou Siharaja Choutang, one of the tribal leaders, described the meeting as a memorable experience while P G Tago, another leader, lauded Modi's help to Arunachal.

Also Read Today's India not of 1962, but of Modi and Shah: Arunachal CM Khandu Arunachal Pradesh govt chalking out plan to empower all villages: CM Aug 26-27 paper leak continues to rock Arunachal despite CBI probe China face-off, Assam border dispute hog news in Arunachal Pradesh in 2022 Assam, Arunachal Pradesh hold border talks; likely to resolve disputes Rajasthan facing power crisis due to failure of state govt: Union minister NHRC notice to govt over rise in child sexual abuse content on social media Rashtrapati Bhavan open for public viewing for 6 days a week from June 1 Govt launches Sanchar Saathi, AI-based portal to detect telecom frauds Multiple events like Russia-Ukraine war disrupted supply chains: IAF Chief