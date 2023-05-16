close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

PM interacts with tribal leaders from Arunachal Pradesh at his residence

PM interacted with community leaders of several tribes of AP at his residence and highlighted the historical and cultural ties between northeast state and his home state Gujarat, officials said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Narendra Modi, PM Modi

Photo: PTI

1 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 7:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday interacted with community leaders of several tribes of Arunchal Pradesh at his residence and highlighted the historical and cultural ties between the northeast state and his home state Gujarat which they visited recently, officials said.

Expressing his happiness at their visit to Gujarat, Modi noted that Rukmini, the wife of Lord Krishna, is believed to be from Arunachal. He enquired about their experience of the visit to Gujarat, especially to Kevadia and GIFT city, the officials said.

Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that this was the first time these tribal leaders have interacted with the prime minister and called the meeting historic.

With the support from the Central government, many outstanding border issues, including those involving his state with Assam, have been resolved, he said.

Many tribal leaders praised Modi for his government's boost to infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh.

Chou Siharaja Choutang, one of the tribal leaders, described the meeting as a memorable experience while P G Tago, another leader, lauded Modi's help to Arunachal.

Also Read

Today's India not of 1962, but of Modi and Shah: Arunachal CM Khandu

Arunachal Pradesh govt chalking out plan to empower all villages: CM

Aug 26-27 paper leak continues to rock Arunachal despite CBI probe

China face-off, Assam border dispute hog news in Arunachal Pradesh in 2022

Assam, Arunachal Pradesh hold border talks; likely to resolve disputes

Rajasthan facing power crisis due to failure of state govt: Union minister

NHRC notice to govt over rise in child sexual abuse content on social media

Rashtrapati Bhavan open for public viewing for 6 days a week from June 1

Govt launches Sanchar Saathi, AI-based portal to detect telecom frauds

Multiple events like Russia-Ukraine war disrupted supply chains: IAF Chief

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : India Prime Minister Arunachal Pradesh

First Published: May 16 2023 | 7:58 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Murugappa's Coromandel International plans Rs 2K cr investment by 2025

Coromandel International, Q3 results
3 min read

Firms paid more stipend to apprentices in FY22; Chennai tops list: Study

money, cash, investment, stocks, tax, funds, investors, investment, shares, lenders, lending, loans, funding
2 min read

India, European Union talk the ongoing trade deal, market access

trade, trade deals
3 min read

Multiple events like Russia-Ukraine war disrupted supply chains: IAF Chief

Air Marshal VR Chaudhari assumes the command of Western Air Command, in New Delhi.
2 min read

BJP plans massive outreach exercise to mark Modi govt's ninth anniversary

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Monsoon rains to be 'slightly delayed', hit Kerala on June 4: IMD

Representative Image
3 min read

Skymet suggests delayed monsoon onset, all eyes on IMD forecast now

monsoon, rain, rainfall, climate
3 min read

Russia, India, China, among others target faith community members: US

How identity politics plays a significant role in general, state elections
4 min read

Slight delay in onset of monsoon over Kerala; arrival likely on June 4: IMD

Photo: PTI
2 min read

Delhi chief secretary convenes meeting of Civil Services Board today

Saurabh Bharadwaj
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon