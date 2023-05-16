close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

CBI books freelance journalist of US-based portal for spying on Army

CBI has registered FIR against freelance journalist for collecting sensitive information related to the DRDO and Army, and sharing them with intelligence agencies of foreign countries, officials said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
68 personnel at CBI Mumbai office test positive for COVID-19

2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 8:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The CBI has registered an FIR against a freelance journalist for allegedly collecting sensitive information related to the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Army, and sharing them with intelligence agencies of foreign countries, officials said on Tuesday.

Following the FIR, the agency conducted searches on premises linked to Vivek Raghuvanshi, listed as India correspondent of a US-based portal on defence and strategic affairs on its web site, and people close to him at 12 locations in Jaipur and the National Capital Region (NCR), they said.

The agency has booked Raghuvanshi under Section 3 (spying) of Official Secrets Act read with Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

A number of sensitive documents was recovered during the searches and sent for legal scrutiny, the officials said.

Sources said the agency has launched an exhaustive probe to find Raghuvanshi's accomplices in India and abroad.

He was allegedly collecting sensitive information and minute details about the progress of various DRDO projects, the CBI alleged.

Also Read

Every Indian is proud of our Army: PM Narendra Modi on Army Day

Forever indebted to soldiers for courage, sacrifice: Kharge on Army Day

Strong defence posture being maintained at LAC: Army chief Gen Manoj Pande

Pak army refuses to exercise restraint on mobs attacking military property

Mumbai court remands Chanda, Deepak Kochhar, Venugopal Dhoot in CBI custody

Outgoing K'taka CM Bommai thanks officials for extending full cooperation

Low-cost airline IndiGo to run flight from Goa to Dehradun from May 23

PM interacts with tribal leaders from Arunachal Pradesh at his residence

Rajasthan facing power crisis due to failure of state govt: Union minister

NHRC notice to govt over rise in child sexual abuse content on social media

He was also collecting details of future procurement plans of the Indian armed forces which could have adversely affected the country's strategic preparedness, the agency alleged.

"It is alleged that he collected and passed on sensitive details about the future procurement of Indian armed forces which reveal the strategic preparedness of the country besides classified communications and information relating to national security, details of the strategic and diplomatic talks of India with our friendly countries and sharing such classified information with intelligence agencies of foreign countries," the CBI spokesperson said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : CBI Army

First Published: May 16 2023 | 8:02 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Murugappa's Coromandel International plans Rs 2K cr investment by 2025

Coromandel International, Q3 results
3 min read

Firms paid more stipend to apprentices in FY22; Chennai tops list: Study

money, cash, investment, stocks, tax, funds, investors, investment, shares, lenders, lending, loans, funding
2 min read

India, European Union talk the ongoing trade deal, market access

trade, trade deals
3 min read

Multiple events like Russia-Ukraine war disrupted supply chains: IAF Chief

Air Marshal VR Chaudhari assumes the command of Western Air Command, in New Delhi.
2 min read

BJP plans massive outreach exercise to mark Modi govt's ninth anniversary

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Monsoon rains to be 'slightly delayed', hit Kerala on June 4: IMD

Representative Image
3 min read

Skymet suggests delayed monsoon onset, all eyes on IMD forecast now

monsoon, rain, rainfall, climate
3 min read

Russia, India, China, among others target faith community members: US

How identity politics plays a significant role in general, state elections
4 min read

Slight delay in onset of monsoon over Kerala; arrival likely on June 4: IMD

Photo: PTI
2 min read

Delhi chief secretary convenes meeting of Civil Services Board today

Saurabh Bharadwaj
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon