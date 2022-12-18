JUST IN
Bihar hooch deaths: Sobering reality of a lack of liquor policy
Bihar hooch deaths: Sobering reality of a lack of liquor policy

Based on latest available data, of the 947 deaths due to spurious liquor in 2020, a majority were in Madhya Pradesh (214), Jharkhand (139), and Punjab (133)

Topics
Bihar | hooch deaths | spurious liquor

Shine Jacob & Sanjeeb Mukherjee  |  Chennai/New Delhi 

Relatives mourn the death of a victim of illicit alcohol during funeral at Cemetery at Malad in Mumbai
Relatives mourn the death of a victim of illicit alcohol during funeral

With over 70 people losing their lives in the Chhapra hooch tragedy, industry experts are ruing the lack of a national-level liquor policy to reduce the consumption of spurious liquor.

First Published: Sun, December 18 2022. 20:48 IST

