Sensex (-0.28%)
65794.73 -187.75
Nifty (-0.17%)
19731.80 -33.40
Nifty Midcap (0.20%)
41811.25 + 84.95
Nifty Smallcap (-0.05%)
6455.65 -3.10
Nifty Bank (-1.31%)
43583.95 -577.60
Heatmap

Toll in fire mishap in apartment building rises to 10, building owner held

Nine people belonging to two families were killed in the incident while the 17-year-old, who suffered over 70 per cent burns was admitted to a state-run hospital where he died on Friday evening

Fire, smoke, airstrike, rockets, Israel- Palestine, Gaza, Hamas

Representative image

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2023 | 4:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The toll in a major fire in a residential building in the Nampally area here on November 13 rose to ten, after a 17-year-old, who was injured in the accident succumbed to his injuries, police said on Saturday.
Ten people were found in an unconscious state in different floors of the apartment complex, which has ground and four upper floors and as smoke quickly engulfed the stairwell of the only available staircase, the inmates in the upper floors were not able to climb down and got trapped in smoke and fire which caused deaths, police and fire department officials had earlier said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Nine people belonging to two families were killed in the incident while the 17-year-old, who suffered over 70 per cent burns was admitted to a state-run hospital where he died on Friday evening, they said.
The officials had said due to a "short circuit" the fire broke out initially in the stilt floor of the building, where chemicals in plastic drums and other flammable materials were stored in an unauthorised manner, before spreading to all upper floors vertically.
Meanwhile, the owner of the building, who had participated in the rescue efforts and was hospitalised after "inhaling smoke", was taken into custody after he was discharged from hospital on Friday, a police official said.
A case was registered at Nampally Police Station after a complaint was lodged against the building owner after he was accused of "illegally" storing the chemical drums and other flammable materials in the stilt area that caught fire.
A total of 21 people, who were trapped on the different floors of the building as thick smoke spread over the building along with the flames, were rescued through staircase and extension ladders from the windows by the fire personnel.

Also Read

ONGC plans to invest Rs 1 trillion to set up two petrochemical plants

Mandaviya bats for natural farming, reduced chemical fertilisers use

Zydex eyes 15-20% revenue growth to Rs 375 cr across all verticals in FY24

PM Modi to visit Pune on Aug 1, to be conferred with Lokmanya Tilak award

4 dead, 3 injured as chemical tanker explodes on Pune-Mumbai Expressway

More than 700 private members' bills pending in Lok Sabha, shows data

Police should be updated on tech: President Murmu on 'deep-fake problem'

Reports on 1.1 mn children missing 1st measles vaccine in 2022 'inaccurate'

Vivo PMLA case: Delhi court seeks ED's response on Lava MD's bail plea

Maha govt to use AI to write resumes of youths to help them in getting jobs

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : fire safety fire break outs Fire accident

First Published: Nov 18 2023 | 4:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveChhath Puja 2023 wishesTelangana Assembly elections 2023 LIVEChhattisgarh Assembly elections 2023 LIVEMP Assembly elections 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

Curse of the knockouts: South Africa's choking history at the World CupsICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon