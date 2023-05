US asset manager BlackRock has again reduced the valuation of its share in edtech giant Byju’s — this time to about $8.4 billion, according to its filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the March quarter. Byju’s latest valuation, as estimated by BlackRock, is around 62 per cent down from the peak of $22 billion in April 2022. Before this, BlackRock had reduced the start-up’s valuation to $11.5 billion (as of December 31,2022). Read more...