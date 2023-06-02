Toxic bosses biggest reason for Indian employees quit jobs: Report



Reasons for resignation: A survey conducted by Harappa Insights shed light on the reasons behind the significant number of Indian employees resigning from their jobs. While the initial assumption was that the pandemic was the main cause, the trend continued even after Covid-induced restrictions were lifted, suggesting other factors at play.



The survey revealed that toxic bosses and toxic workplaces were the primary reasons for the ‘Great Indian Resignation’. This finding challenges the common perception that employees quit primarily for better opportunities and higher salaries. Toxic bosses and toxic workplaces



Furthermore, 54 per cent blamed toxic workplaces characterized by office politics and unethical employers. Among the respondents, 58 per cent mentioned leaving their jobs because of toxic bosses who promoted unhealthy competition among colleagues and neglected their well-being.

Also Read Myntra's End of Reason Sale set to cater to five million shoppers Tribal protest in Manipur turns violent; curfew imposed, internet suspended Next financial crisis will come from crypto: RBI Guv Das at BFSI summit 2022: When the pendulum moved from great resignation to great return Can a CEO change impact a company's stock performance? Some insights here India mulls issuing green ammonia tender to curb fertilizer emissions Metaverse, Web3 market to grow 40% annually to reach $200 bn by 2035 Govt to build a developed India by 2047, focusing on all sectors: Rajnath ICICI Bank will give Rs 1,200 cr to build 3 Tata Memorial Centre for cancer Delhi Excise scam: Manish Sisodia produced before CBI court via video



Around 42 per cent of the participants cited stagnated career growth as a key factor leading to their resignations. This implies that they felt their professional development had reached a standstill in their current positions. Stagnated career growth



Another significant reason for resignations, mentioned by 33 per cent of the respondents, was a mismatch between the values of the employees and their companies. This misalignment made them feel disconnected from their organisation's core principles, leading them to seek opportunities elsewhere. Mismatch of company and personal values



Surprisingly, only 20 per cent of the respondents left their jobs for better salaries elsewhere. However, 11 per cent mentioned the lack of remote work options as a contributing factor to their decision to resign. Low remuneration and remote work options



A mere six per cent of individuals quit their jobs to pursue higher education, indicating that educational pursuits were not a significant reason for the mass resignations observed. Pursuit of higher education



The survey also revealed that a staggering 86 per cent of Indian employees surveyed plan to resign from their current positions within the next six months. Additionally, 61 per cent of the respondents expressed a willingness to accept a lower salary in exchange for a better work-life balance. Future resignation plans

Toxic bosses, toxic workplaces, stagnated career growth, and a mismatch of company and personal values are the main drivers behind the ‘Great Indian Resignation’. While higher salaries are not the primary motivator for leaving, the desire for better work-life balance is a growing concern among employees.