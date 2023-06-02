Delhi Excise scam: Manish Sisodia produced before CBI court via video

Delhi's former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was on Friday produced before a CBI court here via video conferencing in connection with the Excise Policy scam case.

The CBI had recently filed its first supplementary charge sheet in the case in which Sisodia, along with others, has been made accused.

The court has taken cognizance of the charge sheet.

Sisodia was brought to the lock up of the court room from where he was produced before the judge through video conferencing.

The court directed the CBI to provide copies of the charge sheet and relevant documents to all the accused.

It fixed July 6 as the next date of hearing.

Also Read Excise Case: Delhi HC seeks ED's response on Amandeep Singh Dhall bail plea CBI summons Manish Sisodia for investigation in Delhi Excise Policy case Manish Sisodia to be produced in court today: All you need to know Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia set to join CBI probe in excise policy scam today Excise policy scam: Manish Sisodia's judicial custody extended till Apr 17 'Sought sexual favours, touched inappropriately': FIRs against WFI chief Nepal PM arrives in MP for 2-day state visit; heads to Mahakaleshwar temple Green energy to agri, winners of Startup India to get 'handholding support' BRICS members vow to combat terrorism financing, terror safe havens Shivaji Maharaj's life is source of inspiration, epitomises courage: PM

During Friday's proceedings, accused Arjun Pandey sought exemption from appearing in court, citing his inability to attend due to him being outside Delhi.

Sisodia, Pandey, Bucchi Babu Gorantla and Amandeep Dhall have been named as accused in the supplementary charge sheet.

The CBI made Sisodia as accused number one in its FIR lodged under sections 120-B (Criminal Conspiracy) and 477-A (Falsification of accounts) of the IPC.

--IANS

atk/ksk/