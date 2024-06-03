Business Standard
Tractor-trolley carrying marriage party overturns in MP's Rajgarh, 13 dead

Of the injured, 13 have been admitted in the district hospital while two have been rushed to Bhopal for advanced care

Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2024 | 6:50 AM IST

Thirteen persons, including four children, died and 15 were injured after their tractor-trolley overturned at 8pm on Sunday night in Piplodi in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district, an official said.
Of the injured, 13 have been admitted in the district hospital while two have been rushed to Bhopal for advanced care due to wounds to the head and chest, Rajgarh Collector Harsh Dikshit told PTI over phone.

"The toll is unlikely to go up since the two severely injured persons are out of danger," he said.

The victims were members of a marriage party that had come from Motipura village in neighbouring Rajasthan and was on its way to Kulampur here, another official said.

Senior officials, including the collector and SP, are at the site of the mishap, he said.
First Published: Jun 03 2024 | 6:50 AM IST

