Saturday, January 24, 2026 | 02:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Trade, mobility pacts to open new opportunities for youth: PM Modi

Trade, mobility pacts to open new opportunities for youth: PM Modi

Modi said India has the maximum number of youngsters in the world and his government was making efforts to create new opportunities for the youth within the country and abroad

Modi, Narendra Modi

Modi made these remarks at the 18th Rozgar Mela where he handed over 61,000 appointment letters for various government jobs electronically (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2026 | 2:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India is entering into trade and mobility agreements with various nations to create new opportunities for the youth both within the country and abroad.

Modi made these remarks at the 18th Rozgar Mela where he handed over 61,000 appointment letters for various government jobs electronically.

"India is signing trade and mobility agreements with several countries. These trade agreements are bringing new opportunities for the youth of the nation," Modi said, addressing the Rozgar Mela at 45 locations across the country via video conferencing.

Modi said India has the maximum number of youngsters in the world and his government was making efforts to create new opportunities for the youth within the country and abroad.

 

A PMO statement said the Rozgar Mela is a key initiative aimed at translating this vision into action in line with the prime minister's commitment to accord the highest priority to employment generation.

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi kicks off NDA's Tamil Nadu poll campaign, brands DMK 'CMC'

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi targets 'corrupt' DMK, kicks off NDA poll campaign in Tamil Nadu

Jairam Ramesh

PM is India's greatest distorian: Congress revives Vande Mataram row

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM launches development projects, flags off new train services in Kerala

PM Modi, Brazil President

PM Modi speaks to Lula, says India-Brazil ties vital for Global South

Since its inception, more than 11 lakh recruitment letters have been issued through Rozgar Melas organised across the country, it said.

The 18th Rozgar Mela was organised at 45 locations across the country, and newly recruited candidates, selected from all parts of India, joined various ministries and departments of the government.

The new appointees will be serving in the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Department of Financial Services, Department of Higher Education, among others.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

ai, artificial intelligence

Govt should consider national database for AI incidents: White paper

Punjab police

Punjab Police bust BKI terror module ahead of Republic Day, 4 arrested

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

President Murmu greets people on Uttar Pradesh Day, lauds state's progress

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi air quality stays 'poor' despite rainfall, many areas cross 300 mark

Shubhanshu Shukla

Shubhanshu Shukla among five to receive Uttar Pradesh Gaurav Samman 2026

Topics : Narendra Modi Employment in India employment growth

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 24 2026 | 2:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayShadowfax Technologies IPOCipla Q3 ResultsQ3 Result TodayWhy Market is FallingDelhi AQI TodayBudget Week Market OutlookBudget 2026Stock Market Holiday