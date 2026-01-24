Saturday, January 24, 2026 | 12:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Punjab Police bust BKI terror module ahead of Republic Day, 4 arrested

Punjab Police bust BKI terror module ahead of Republic Day, 4 arrested

The arrested accused have been identified as Diljot Singh Saini, Harman alias Harry, Ajay alias Mehra, and Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Kandola

Punjab police

According to a post on X (formerly Twitter) by DGP Punjab Police, the terror module was being operated by handlers based in the United States and had alleged links to Pakistan's ISI-backed networks | File Photo: Wikimedia Commons

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2026 | 12:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a significant counter-terrorism breakthrough ahead of Republic Day 2026, Hoshiarpur Police, in a joint operation with Counter Intelligence, Jalandhar, have busted a terror module of the banned outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and arrested four of its operatives from the Garhshankar area of the district on Friday.

Police recovered a large cache of arms and explosives from the accused, including 2.5 kilograms of RDX in the form of an improvised explosive device (IED), two pistols, and live cartridges. Preliminary investigations suggest that the recovered IED was meant for a targeted terror attack in view of the upcoming January 26 celebrations.

 

The arrested accused have been identified as Diljot Singh Saini, Harman alias Harry, Ajay alias Mehra, and Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Kandola, all apprehended within the jurisdiction of Garhshankar police station.

According to a post on X (formerly Twitter) by DGP Punjab Police, the terror module was being operated by handlers based in the United States and had alleged links to Pakistan's ISI-backed networks.

Following the arrests, an FIR has been registered at Garhshankar police station under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Explosive Substances Act. Further investigations are underway to trace the wider network, funding channels, and possible local collaborators.

Also Read

Bhagwant Mann, Bhagwant, Punjab CM

Punjab CM aims to turn 2nd phase of anti-drug drive into mass movement

Harpal Singh Cheema, Harpal Singh

Punjab urges Centre for special economic package and fiscal support

Akal Takht Sahib

Akal Takht orders being followed in 328 sacred 'saroops' case: SGPC

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment, Prisoner

Teenager apprehended in Punjab for sharing info with Pakistani handlers

Kumari Selja, Selja

Congress MP Selja asks Centre to start train on Sirsa-Delhi route

In the wake of the development, security has been significantly tightened across Hoshiarpur district. Heavy police deployment has been observed, with teams conducting intensive checks at hotels, lodges, and other public places. Hotel rooms are being inspected, and guest records are being thoroughly verified as part of enhanced security measures.

DSP City Hoshiarpur, Dev Dutt, while speaking to the media, said that continuous checking and round-the-clock patrolling are being carried out in view of Republic Day. He added that hotel owners have been strictly warned against providing rooms without proper identification, failing which legal action, including registration of FIRs, would be initiated.

"We conducted surprise checks at hotels as part of the security arrangements for January 26th. They have been warned that an FIR will be registered against them if they provide rooms without proper identification, and therefore, we are checking their records. We are conducting continuous checks and round-the-clock patrolling," DSP said.

Punjab Police reiterated that they remain steadfast in their resolve to dismantle transnational terror modules and organised crime networks and to ensure peace, security, and harmony across the state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

President Murmu greets people on Uttar Pradesh Day, lauds state's progress

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi air quality stays 'poor' despite rainfall, many areas cross 300 mark

Shubhanshu Shukla

Shubhanshu Shukla among five to receive Uttar Pradesh Gaurav Samman 2026

Allahabad High Court

Wife can't claim maintenance if behind husband's incapacity to earn: HC

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti

AIFB General secy urges govt to formally accept Mukherjee Commission Report

Topics : Punjab Police Punjab Pro-Khalistan terrorists

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 24 2026 | 12:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayShadowfax Technologies IPOCipla Q3 ResultsQ3 Result TodayWhy Market is FallingDelhi AQI TodayBudget Week Market OutlookBudget 2026Stock Market Holiday