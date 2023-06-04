Traffic violators detected by AI cameras in Kerala to face heavy fines

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) cameras installed by the Kerala government in association with KELTRON will commence functioning from Monday onwards.
The traffic violators will be fined heavily from June 5 onwards.
While the state Motor Vehicle Department has installed the cameras in association with KELTRON sometime ago, it will start full-fledged functioning from Monday.
The fine will be collected using the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) of the Central Road Transport Ministry.
Meanwhile, the Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said that there would not be any exception to two-wheeler drivers with children. It may be recalled that the Kerala government has announced that two-wheeler riders with children below 12 years will not be fined.
--IANS
Also Read
Not considering law to regulate AI growth in country: IT Ministry
EU poised to be on forefront of artificial intelligence regulation
New AI-based technology to programme robots to locate lost objects
We're building next-gen AI to become a global powerhouse: Chandrasekhar
11-year-old Kerala girl develops unique eye scanning app that uses AI
Isn't non-compliance of CAG 2022 report enough for minister to resign: NCP
Environmental crusader Manoj Misra dies, Jairam Ramesh expresses sadness
Threat of pandemics far from over, need to strengthen system: Minister
Not prudent to allow more than 2 persons on two-wheelers, says Centre
Odisha police warns against giving communal colour to triple train tragedy
aal/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)