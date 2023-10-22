close
Sensex (-0.35%)
65397.62 -231.62
Nifty (-0.42%)
19542.65 -82.05
Nifty Smallcap (-0.88%)
5978.05 -52.95
Nifty Midcap (-1.13%)
39878.75 -453.85
Nifty Bank (-0.07%)
43723.05 -31.45
Heatmap

Two persons injured as training aircraft crashes near village in Pune

This is the second such incident involving the private aviation academy's aircraft in four days

India's indigenous HTT-40 (Hindustan Turboprop Trainer), basic training aircraft flies during its inaugural flight at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited airport in Bengaluru on Friday Photo: PTI

Representative image | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Pune
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2023 | 9:28 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A training aircraft belonging to a private aviation academy crashed near a village in Maharashtra's Pune district on Sunday morning, injuring a trainee pilot and an instructor on board the plane, police said.
The aircraft crashed near Gojubavi village under Baramati taluka at around 8 am, they said.
"A training aircraft, belonging to the Redbird Flight Training Academy, crashed near Gojubavi village. A trainee pilot and an instructor suffered injuries in the crash. Both have been rushed to a nearby hospital," Baramati police station's senior inspector Prabhakar More said.
"The cause of the crash is not yet known. We are conducting a probe into the incident," he said.
This is the second such incident involving the private aviation academy's aircraft in four days.
On Thursday evening, a training aircraft of the academy crashed near Kaftal village in Baramati taluka, injuring a pilot, according to the police.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Jofra Archer injury update: English pacer likely to play in ODI World Cup

Boom Boom is back! Bumrah makes India comeback after long injury break

World Cup 2023 IND vs BAN: Hardik Pandya taken for scans after foot injury

Harris to be 1st woman to give commencement speech at US Military Academy

Premier League: Manchester City star Jack Grealish nears return from injury

India has never seen conflicts on which Israel, Hamas fighting: Bhagwat

Delhi's air quality continues to remain in 'poor' category with AQI of 266

LIVE: Cyclone Tej to transform into very severe storm today, says IMD

Cyclone Tej likely to transform into Very Severe Cyclonic Storm today: IMD

EAM concludes Singapore visit, says it presented chance to deepen ties

Topics : aircraft crashes Pune Maharashtra

First Published: Oct 22 2023 | 9:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayWorld Cup, IND vs NZ MatchIND vs NZ Playing 11Suryakumar YadavPVR Inox Q2 resultHUL Q2 resultsSamsung Neo QLED 4K Review

Elections 2023

MP Assembly polls: BJP, Congress look to shine in Bundelkhand regionMP polls: With 2nd list of 85 candidates, Cong announces all but 1 nominee

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs PAK Playing 11, live match time, streamingCricket World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya ruled out of India-New Zealand game

India News

Jaishankar discusses domains on cooperation with Singapore's trade ministerRapidX named as Namo Bharat, PM Modi to flag off trains: All details

Economy News

Fuel shortage unlikely but disruption in oil supplies, price hikes possibleIndia will account for 18% of global growth by 2028, to play key role: IMF
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon