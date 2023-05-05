close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

U'khand govt to introduce an ordinance to tighten laws for buying land

Uttarakhand government will soon introduce an ordinance to tighten the laws for buying land in the state to prevent people with criminal antecedents from making such purchases, sources said

Press Trust of India Dehradun
mountains

2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 12:54 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Uttarakhand government will soon introduce an ordinance to tighten the laws for buying land in the state to prevent people with criminal antecedents from making such purchases, sources said on Friday.

According to the proposed ordinance, the background of prospective buyers and their purpose of making the purchase will be thoroughly examined before they are permitted to do so.

However, there is no clarity yet on whether the ordinance will apply only to prospective land buyers from outside Uttarakhand or those from within the state too.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has moved a proposal on the matter at a Cabinet meeting here recently and was authorised by the ministers to bring such an ordinance, official sources said.

The move comes close on the heels of Dhami expressing concern over "land jihad" in Uttarakhand.

At a function in Kaladhungi in Nainital district last month the chief minister claimed that more than 1,000 acres of land have been "grabbed" in the state under the pretext of building mazars and other structures.

Also Read

Departments should aim to get maximum revenue: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami

Uttarakhand will be drug-free by year 2025: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Irked BJP summons ex-UttaraKhand CMs to Delhi over remarks against own govt

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami visits Joshimath to assess situation

Uttarakhand: CM Dhami to visit sinking Joshimath, promises necessary action

Here's how banks are coping with surge in cyber attacks, phishing, fraud

80% professionals say skills are now more important than degrees: Report

CBI, ED will not help saffron party get votes in Lok Sabha polls: Mamata

Pawar should continue leading NCP ahead of Lok Sabha polls, says Stalin

India's financial inclusion journey can be example for other countries: UN

He also warned of demolishing the encroachments if the plots of land "occupied illegally" are not vacated.

The process of demolishing land encroachments has already begun in the state. Dhami has asked officials to develop a mechanism to ensure that encroachers do not re-occupy government land after being removed from there.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Uttarakhand Real Estate

First Published: May 05 2023 | 1:47 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Canada summons Chinese envoy over political interference allegations

Canada
2 min read

Manappuram Finance says enforcement action against promoter, not company

Manappuram Finance
1 min read

16 students from Kuki-Meitei communities over a brawl in Meghalaya

A helicopter flying around the mountain, in Ladakh on Friday.
1 min read

Atmospheric Rivers caused 70% of floods between 1985-2020, says study

A view of a swollen river after heavy rain in Dehradun
5 min read

In politics, nothing happens by accident: Raut ahead of crucial NCP meet

Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Coal to dominate India power mix until 2030 despite record renewables push

coal
3 min read

Policeman injured after militant attack in J-K's Anantnag district

JeM attack on BSF camp: 3 terrorists, jawan killed near Srinagar airport
1 min read

Uttar Pradesh govt plans 'Ramaland' in Ayodhya modelled on Disneyland

Uttar Pradesh govt plans ‘Ramaland’ in Ayodhya modelled on Disneyland
4 min read

LIVE: 2 soldiers killed in encounter with terrorists in J&K's Rajouri

Jammu and Kashmir map, Ladakh map
1 min read

Delhi sees coldest day in May in 41 yrs; min temp dips to 15.8 deg Celsius

weather
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon