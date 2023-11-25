Sensex (-0.07%)
65970.04 -47.77
Nifty (-0.04%)
19794.70 -7.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
6436.05 + 16.15
Nifty Midcap (0.06%)
42050.45 + 23.15
Nifty Bank (0.44%)
43769.10 + 191.60
Heatmap

U'khand tunnel mishap: 41 trapped grow impatient amid hurdles in rescue op

Rescuers are now exploring options such as drilling the remaining stretch of 10 to 12 metres manually or creating a vertical escape passage for the 41 labourers trapped inside

Uttarakhand tunnel

The communication between the trapped workers and their relatives is facilitated by a communication system set up through a six-inch wide pipe.

Press Trust of India Uttarkashi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2023 | 3:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

"He looked very stressed and impatient and kept asking us when would they come out," Sunita, whose brother-in-law Virender is among the 41 workers trapped inside the collapsed tunnel in Silkyara here for the past 13 days, said on Saturday.
Virender's plea summed up the mood among the trapped workers and their relatives who have gathered here. As the rescue effort hits one after another hurdles, hope is gradually giving way to impatience and disappointment.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
After her interaction with Virender this morning, Sunita said, "Today we talked about 10 minutes.... He did not eat this morning. He told me that he does not want to eat.... We are very anxious now. He looked very stressed and impatient. He kept asking us when would they come out."

Hailing from Bihar, she has come to the site along with her husband Devender and Virender's wife.
Virender's elder brother Devender said the authorities are giving them hope everyday but are yet to achieve success.
"For the last two days we are being assured by officials that they (trapped workers) are being evacuated soon but something or the other happens and the process gets delayed," Devender said in a tone of disappointment.
The communication between the trapped workers and their relatives is facilitated by a communication system set up through a six-inch wide pipe.
An endoscopic camera was also pushed through this pipe, allowing rescue workers and relatives of the trapped men to see the condition inside.
Rescuers are now trying to push wider pipes through the rubble to create an escape passage for the trapped workers.
Drilling at the collapsed portion of the tunnel has been halted since Friday as the the auger machine faced hurdles one after another. An tunnelling expert at the site said on Saturday the machine was broken.
Rescuers are now exploring other options such as drilling the remaining stretch of 10 to 12 metres manually or creating a vertical escape passage for the 41 labourers trapped inside.
The multi-agency rescue effort began November 12 when a portion of the under-construction tunnel on Uttarakhand's Char Dham route collapsed following a landslide, trapping workers inside.

Also Read

40 trapped in tunnel Collapse in Uttarakhand: Here is what we know so far

U'khand CM inspects tunnel site, Arnold Dix sheds hope amid delay in rescue

PM Modi speaks to CM Dhami on Uttarakhand tunnel rescue operations

Union Min VK Singh reaches Uttarkashi tunnel site to inspect rescue ops

CM Dhami interacts with public, seeks votes ahead of Bageshwar bypoll

Jaishankar pitches for international relations with Indian characteristics

SC notice to Andhra CM Reddy, CBI on plea seeking cancellation of his bail

Rs 36,468 cr worth of order for Tejas placed under Modi govt: Officials

U'khand CM inspects tunnel site, Arnold Dix sheds hope amid delay in rescue

'Odh' wins best film award at IFFI's 75 Creative Minds of Tomorrow

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Uttarakhand

First Published: Nov 25 2023 | 3:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieOnePlus 12Rajasthan Assembly Polls LIVEHimalayan 450 LaunchState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon