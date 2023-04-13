close

Ukraine to allow Indian students to appear for key exam from India

Regarding the Indian medical students, the Deputy FM mentioned that Ukraine will allow foreign medical students to take the Unified State Qualification Exam in their country of domicile

Representative Image

Representative Image

Last Updated : Apr 13 2023 | 7:07 AM IST
Indian medical students, who had returned to New Delhi following Russia's invasion of Ukraine will be allowed to take a key examination from India, Ukraine's First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova conveyed to India during her recent visit.

According to the official release of the Ministry of External Affairs, Emine Dzhaparova held talks with the Indian side on several issues. Regarding the Indian medical students, the Deputy FM mentioned that Ukraine will allow foreign medical students to take the Unified State Qualification Exam in their country of domicile.

Thousands of Indian medical students were left stranded with their future hanging on the cliff when Russia attacked Ukraine at the end of February 2022 and several were evacuated from Ukraine to India.

During her three-day visit to New Delhi, the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine held bilateral talks with Secretary (West), MEA, Sanjay Verma. The two sides discussed spheres such as economic, defence, humanitarian assistance, and global issues of mutual interest.

Moreover, the two sides also agreed to hold the next round of Foreign Office Consultations in Kyiv on a mutually convenient date.

The Ukrainian minister called on the Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, Meenakshi Lekhi. Besides holding discussions on a wide range of bilateral and international issues of mutual interest, she handed over a letter from President Zelenskyy, addressed to Prime Minister Modi, the MEA release said.

Dzhaparova also spoke at the Indian Council of International Affairs and visited the Manohar Parrikar Institute of Defence Studies.

She also emphasised Kyiv's intention to forge a more solid alliance with New Delhi during her visit to India. The two countries' cooperation would be facilitated by Dzhaparova's visit to India.

The First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Emine Dzhaparova arrived in India on April 10, marking the first visit of an official from the East European country since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine conflict last year.

First Published: Apr 13 2023 | 2:20 AM IST

