Heavy snowfall in Leh halts flights as airlines suspend ops temporarily



According to the IMD, Leh recorded a minimum Temperature of -9.6 degrees Celsius on Monday with snowfall of 0.6 cm in the last 24 hours

Sonamarg in the Kashmir Valley also witnessed the first snowfall of the season on Sunday, covering the region in a thick blanket of white (Photo: PTI)

ANI
Last Updated : Jan 05 2026 | 11:21 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Heavy snowfall in Leh on Monday forced airlines to temporarily suspend all flight operations, affecting both take-offs and landings, an official said.

According to an advisory from Indigo Airlines, "Due to snowfall in Leh, flight operations, both take-offs and landings, have been temporarily put on hold. This may lead to extended wait times both onboard and on the ground. To ensure we are ready for departure as soon as we receive clearance, our team may complete boarding formalities in advance. We understand that delays can be inconvenient, and we assure you that our team remains fully committed to make your wait as comfortable as possible. We are closely monitoring the weather and will get you on your way as soon as conditions allow. Customers are advised to check their latest flight status before heading to the airport."

 

According to the IMD, Leh recorded a minimum Temperature of -9.6 degrees Celsius on Monday with snowfall of 0.6 cm in the last 24 hours.

For the tourists, Leh has turned into a white wonderland with its first spell of snow. Thick layers of snow engulfed the place. Visuals from Leh showed trees completely covered in snow, and houses and fences were also blanketed in snow.

Meanwhile, Sonamarg in the Kashmir Valley also witnessed the first snowfall of the season on Sunday, covering the region in a thick blanket of white.

At the same time, Srinagar continues to experience a persistent cold wave with foggy mornings. In Sonamarg, Ganderbal district, residents and tourists enjoyed a winter wonderland as snow settled on vehicles, buildings, and roads.

As the snow continued to fall, many enjoyed activities such as snowball fights and morning walks, soaking up the scenic beauty. Tourists expressed delight at the snowfall.

A visitor from Assam said, "We enjoyed it after leaving the hotel in the morning. Due to the cold, we have to wear double clothes and caps. Snowfall needs to happen. We thought about that before coming here, and everyone would enjoy the visit more if snow came."

Another tourist from Punjab, Gagan, said he is a frequent visitor and that it seems snow might fall this year. Furthermore, he encouraged the tourists to visit the place and the people there are lovely.

"I have come here many times, but there was no snow or rain last year. This year, it seems like snowfall might happen in December, which would be great. Thanks to light rain, Srinagar feels much more enjoyable this time around...The number of tourists has reduced since last year because of the attacks, but everything is safe here," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Leh snowfall Jammu and Kashmir Ladakh IMD weather forecast

First Published: Jan 05 2026 | 11:21 AM IST

