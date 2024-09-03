Union turf war over wheelchair tips disrupts operations at Mumbai airport

The customary tip to wheelchair attendants has sparked a fierce turf war at Mumbai airport, turning IndiGo’s ground-handling subsidiary, Agile Airport Services, into a battleground. Rival unions—Bharatiya Kamgar Sena (BKS) affiliated with Shiv Sena (UBT) and Hawai Karmachari Sena (Hakse) of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS)—are locked in a struggle for dominance over wheelchair job allocations, severely disrupting baggage handling and flight operations, according to a report by The Times of India (ToI).

The conflict, which has simmered for over two years, escalated in August with flash strikes by BKS loaders, causing widespread delays.

ToI reported that the BKS loaders staged sudden walkouts during peak hours on August 2, 6, 16, and 20, affecting an estimated 18,000 IndiGo passengers. Meanwhile, MNS' union, in a bid to assert control, reassigned loaders from ramp duties to wheelchair duties, leading to significant delays in baggage handling and impacting 5 to 6 flights daily since July 23.

Wheelchair duty: The coveted task fueling the conflict

At the heart of the dispute is the coveted wheelchair duty—a task that offers loaders relief from heavy lifting and the chance to earn tips, often in US dollars. Agile employs around 1,800 loaders and 500 drivers on fixed-term contracts, working three 8-hour shifts daily. Wheelchair duty, which takes place inside the air-conditioned terminal, is highly sought after, as it provides respite from the more physically demanding ramp and airside tasks.

For years, BKS dominated the union landscape at Agile, with loaders vying for this lucrative wheelchair assignment, which was largely assigned through favouritism. However, the entry of MNS' Hakse in June 2022 disrupted the status quo, leading to fierce competition for control over the daily allocation of wheelchair jobs. With a basic monthly wage of Rs 15,000, loaders often double their earnings with overtime and wheelchair duties, making the stakes high in this ongoing turf war.

Passengers bear the brunt of union rivalry

The union rivalry has taken a toll on passengers, who frequently wait for hours at the baggage carousel due to delays caused by union disruptions. On August 18, IndiGo passenger Simran Gill, who paid Rs 35,000 for a one-way flight from Leh to Mumbai, was among those affected. “The flight landed at 1.30 pm. When no bags arrived even after an hour, passengers began screaming and shouting at the IndiGo ground staff. The IndiGo manager said the loaders were on strike. I finally received my bag after 3.30 pm," Gill shared on X (formerly Twitter).

Similarly, another passenger reported a 90-minute wait for luggage on August 19, further highlighting the growing frustration among travellers.

@IndiGo6E Mumbai Airport Luggage delivery is in a mess for the last 3 days apparently as mentioned by your staff. Av. Waiting time for luggage is 90 mts for every flight and no public announcement too?? @DGCAIndia strict action and penalties to be implemented. August 19, 2024

Leadership urged to intervene

As the situation at Mumbai airport worsens, aviation insiders are calling for intervention from the top leadership. "The top leaders Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray should be made aware of the damage their two airport unions are inflicting on Mumbai. No other airport in India experiences such frequent instances of trade unions holding passengers to ransom," a source said, pointing to the unique severity of the situation at Mumbai airport compared to other major airports in the country.