London bound Air India flight returns to Mumbai due to technical glitch

London bound Air India flight returns to Mumbai due to technical glitch

Air India has promised the passengers cancellation and complimentary rescheduling to another date

ANI General News
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 5:28 PM IST

Air India flight AI129 operating from Mumbai to London made an air return to Mumbai due to a technical issue on Wednesday. The aircraft landed safely at Mumbai for precautionary checks, according to an Air India spokesperson.
"We sincerely regret the inconvenience this unexpected disruption caused our guests. We have already made alternative arrangements to fly the passengers to their destination," said the Air India spokesperson.
Air India has promised the passengers cancellation and complimentary rescheduling to another date.
"Guests have also been offered full refunds on cancellation and complimentary rescheduling to another date if so desired by them. At Air India, the safety and well-being of our customers and crew remains the top priority," the Air India spokesperson added further.

London Airport Mumbai airport Air India flights aviation safety

Aug 14 2024 | 5:27 PM IST

