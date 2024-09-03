Kolkata junior doctors hold protest, seek Police Commissioner's resignation

Doctors have been holding protests in different states, demanding justice for the victim and enhanced security measures for healthcare professionals (Photo: PTI)

Junior doctors held a protest demanding the immediate resignation of the Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal over the rape and murder of the trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital here. Joint Commissioner of Police (CP), Traffic, Rupesh Kumar met the protesting doctors on Monday. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "We have implemented Section 163 BNS and Section 144 CRPC so that no one can assemble in the area. If they want to send the delegation they can come and see the senior officer and give the letter if they want to," Kumar told ANI.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Corruption Branch of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Dr Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College, along with three others, over alleged corruption and financial misconduct at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, according to sources cited by ANI.

Dr Ghosh was under investigation for alleged corruption and financial irregularities at the college and hospital, following a directive from a single bench of the Calcutta High Court, which ordered the CBI to probe the matter.

In addition to Dr Ghosh, two vendors, Biplav Singha and Suman Hazara, as well as Afsar Ali, the Additional Security to Dr Ghosh, have been arrested, the sources added.

Doctors have been holding protests in different states, demanding justice for the victim and enhanced security measures for healthcare professionals.

The incident has sparked a war of words between the BJP and the state government, with the BJP demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The case has been transferred from the local police to the Central Bureau of Investigation following an order from the Calcutta High Court.