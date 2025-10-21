Tuesday, October 21, 2025 | 11:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
University of London professor Francesca Orsini deported from IGI Airport

University of London professor Francesca Orsini deported from IGI Airport

The scholar is known for her book, The Hindi Public Sphere 1920-1940: Language and Literature in the Age of Nationalism

Francesca Orsini, a scholar of Hindi and professor emerita at SOAS, was deported Monday, soon after she arrived from Hong Kong, the source in the Ministry of Home Affairs said.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
A professor associated with the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) at the University of London was deported from the IGI Airport over alleged violation of visa conditions, a government source said on Tuesday.

Francesca Orsini, a scholar of Hindi and professor emerita at SOAS, was deported Monday, soon after she arrived from Hong Kong, the source in the Ministry of Home Affairs said.

"Francesca Orsini was on a tourist visa, but she has been violating visa conditions," the source said.

According to the person, Orsini has been on a 'Black List' since March 2025 for violation of visa conditions.

 

"This is a standard global practice that if a person is found violating visa conditions, he/she can be black listed," the source said.

The scholar is known for her book, The Hindi Public Sphere 1920-1940: Language and Literature in the Age of Nationalism.

Reacting to her deportation, historian Ramachandra Guha termed Orsini a great scholar of Indian literature, "whose work has richly illuminated our understanding of our own cultural heritage."  "To deport her without reason is the mark of a government that is insecure, paranoid, and even stupid," Guha wrote on X.

Mukul Kesavan, another historian, said the "visceral hostility" of the NDA government to scholars and scholarship is something to behold.

"A government ideologically committed to Hindi has banned Francesca Orsini. You can't make this up," Kesavan wrote on X.

Orisini had reportedly last visited India in October 2024.

First Published: Oct 21 2025 | 11:24 PM IST

