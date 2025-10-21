Tuesday, October 21, 2025 | 11:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump-Putin Budapest summit on hold after Rubio talks with Lavrov

Trump-Putin Budapest summit on hold after Rubio talks with Lavrov

The meeting had been announced last week. It was supposed to take place in Budapest, although a date had not been set

Trump-Putin chat for hours, not even Melania could separate the two

US President Donald Trump, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands during the G20 summit in Hamburg Germany. Photo: PTI/AP

AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2025 | 11:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Plans are on hold for President Donald Trump to sit down with Russian leader Vladimir Putin to talk about resolving the war in Ukraine, according to a US official.

The meeting had been announced last week. It was supposed to take place in Budapest, although a date had not been set.

The decision was made following a call between US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The official requested anonymity because they weren't authorised to speak publicly.

The back-and-forth over Trump's plans are the latest bout of whiplash caused by his stutter-step efforts to resolve a conflict that has persisted for nearly four years.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

European Union, EU

Apple challenges EU digital markets act in biggest antitrust court test

Louvre jewels (2025): Empress Eugenie's royal jewels — brooch and diadem — were stolen in a 7-minute heist. The robbers dropped the crown during their escape

From gold toilet to Mona Lisa, Louvre heist adds to art theft history

JD Vance, Vance

Vance on Israel visit, says Gaza ceasefire holding better than expected

Xi Jinping, Jinping, China President

AUKUS pact will fuel arms race, raise nuclear proliferation risks: China

Earthquake

Magnitude 4.6 earthquake jolts Pakistan after recent tremors in region

Topics : Donald Trump Vladimir Putin World News Russia Ukraine Conflict

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 21 2025 | 11:22 PM IST

Explore News

Diwali Muhurat Trading 2025 LIVE UpdatesStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold Price TodayRajesh Bhosale Stock PicksH-1B Visa FeeLokpal BMW TenderBank HolidayOTT Release this weekUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon