Business Standard

Saturday, January 11, 2025 | 04:28 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / UP CM directs officials to run buses from all districts for Maha Kumbh 2025

UP CM directs officials to run buses from all districts for Maha Kumbh 2025

In a meeting with officials of the Uttar Pradesh Road Transport Corporation on Saturday, Adityanath reviewed the preparations being made by UP Roadways for the Mahakumbh

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

The Mahakumbh will be held in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2025 | 4:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed officials to operate buses from all districts to Prayagraj so that people can bathe in the Sangam during the Mahakumbh, according to an official release.

The Mahakumbh will be held in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26. 

In a meeting with officials of the Uttar Pradesh Road Transport Corporation on Saturday, Adityanath reviewed the preparations being made by UP Roadways for the Mahakumbh.

He instructed that, apart from the major bathing festivals, buses should operate from all districts to Prayagraj throughout the entire Mahakumbh period.

 

Adityanath also emphasised that the timetable for the operation of buses should be widely publicised and also urged that efforts should be made to ensure that devotees face no difficulties during their journey.

Also Read

Prayagraj, Sadhu, Maha Kumbh, Kumbh

Prasar Bharati launches 'Kumbhvani' FM channel dedicated to Maha Kumbh

Railway introduces special trains ahead of Maha Kumbh 2025

Railway introduces special trains ahead of Maha Kumbh 2025, details inside

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

Kumbh was chaos before 2017, it will boost economy this time: CM Yogi

Prayagraj, Sadhu, Maha Kumbh, Kumbh

Maha Kumbh 2025: What is Amrit Snan and how to register for it online?

Maha Kumbh, Prayagraj

Adani group, Iskcon join hands for mahaprasad seva at Prayagraj Maha Kumbh

Additionally, he instructed that bus drivers and conductors should not consume any toxic substances.

He also directed that for private buses, the prescribed fare should not be exceeded and there should be no overloading of passengers.

The UP Roadways is preparing to operate 7,000 buses to ensure smooth and easy bathing for devotees at the Mahakumbh and 550 shuttle buses will also be running for the fair area, a statement from the UP government said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Mumbai Metro

Mumbai metro lines 7, 2A get CCRS certification for full-speed operations

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

BJP leaders attack Kejriwal over CAG report on Delhi's excise policy

Donald Trump, Melania Trump

LIVE: Court sentences President-elect Donald Trump to an unconditional discharge in hush money case

Supreme Court, SC

Next CEC to be appointed per new law; SC to take view on new statute soon

Radhika Gupta, BFSI

Are 100-hr workweeks worth it? Edelweiss CEO Radhika Gupta shares her story

Topics : Yogi Adityanath Maha Kumbh Mela Kumbh Mela Kumbh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 11 2025 | 4:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEXiaomi Pad 7Gold-Silver Price TodayGST Portal DownBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon