UP govt cancels police constable recruitment exam held on February 17-18

More than 240 people were arrested and detained by police across Uttar Pradesh for allegedly adopting or planning to use unfair means in the recruitment exam (PTI Photo)

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday cancelled the recently held police constable recruitment examination following allegations of question paper leak and ordered a re-test within six months.

The state government also announced a probe into the allegations by the Special Task Force (STF).

More than 48 lakh candidates appeared in the examination conducted on February 17 and 18 across the state.

In a post in Hindi on 'X', Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "There can be no compromise with the sanctity of examinations. Those who toy with the hard work of youngsters will not be spared under any circumstances. Strictest action is certain to be taken against such unruly elements."



More than 240 people were arrested and detained by police across Uttar Pradesh for allegedly adopting or planning to use unfair means in the recruitment exam.

Accouncing the decision, the state home department said, "On the basis of the information and facts pertaining to police recruitment examination held on February 17 and February 18, the government, while keeping in mind the highest standards of sanctity and transparency, has decided to cancel the examination."



"The government has directed the recruitment board to register an FIR at the level where laxity has been committed and ensure further action. The government has decided to get the matter probed by the STF. Directions have also been issued to take strictest action against the guilty persons and organisation," it said in a statement.

According to the statement, a re-examination will be conducted within six months and UPSRTC buses will ferry candidates to the centres for free.

Reacting to the development, senior AAP leader in the state Shekhar Dixit told PTI, "There cannot be anything more saddening than leakage of examination question paper. Earlier, question paper leaks were unheard of in Uttar Pradesh... The leakage of the question paper proves that the education mafia is still very strong in the state.