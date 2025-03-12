Wednesday, March 12, 2025 | 09:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / UP govt to spend Rs 1 lakh per couple in mass weddings: CM Adityanath

UP govt to spend Rs 1 lakh per couple in mass weddings: CM Adityanath

Besides this, meritorious female students will be provided with scooters, and from April 1, a rapid campaign will be launched to ensure coverage of all beneficiaries under government schemes

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

He also revealed plans to include Jaunpur in the Smart City project soon. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Jaunpur
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2025 | 9:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday announced that the state government will now spend Rs 1 lakh per couple under the Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana.

Besides this, meritorious female students will be provided with scooters, and from April 1, a rapid campaign will be launched to ensure coverage of all beneficiaries under government schemes.

He also revealed plans to include Jaunpur in the Smart City project soon.  ALSO READ: UP CM Yogi Adityanath distributes Rs 1,890 crore gas subsidy before Holi

Adityanath was speaking as the chief guest at the closing ceremony of the Jaunpur Mahotsav,' held at the historic Shahi Qila complex.

 

During the event, he blessed 1,001 newlywed couples who tied the knot under the mass wedding programme organised by the Social Welfare Department.

Also Read

PremiumYogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

Uttar Pradesh govt saves Rs 10,000 cr annually via direct benefit transfer

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

Mamata Banerjee questions Maha Kumbh's 144-year cycle; BJP reacts

Maha Kumbh, maha kumbh mela

Bathing videos of women from Maha Kumbh, FIRs against 140 SM accounts

Maha Kumbh Mela, Maha Kumbh, MahaKumbh, Prayagraj

Maha Kumbh 2025: More than 500 mn people take holy dip, says UP govt

Footwear, footwear industry

Uttar Pradesh govt readies policy to boost leather, footwear exports

The chief minister emphasised that Jaunpur's youth should not have to migrate for employment.

"A 100-acre employment centre will be established here to provide training and make the youth self-reliant," he announced. He reiterated that the government is committed to supporting "daughters' marriages" by providing Rs 1 lakh assistance and rewarding academically outstanding girls with scooters.

He said that when the scheme was launched, Rs 35000 was given to couples.

Expressing gratitude to the people of Jaunpur, CM Adityanath acknowledged their contribution during the Maha Kumbh, where village and town panchayats arranged accommodation and meals for millions of pilgrims.

"Some people laughed when we estimated that 40 crore devotees would participate in the Maha Kumbh, but instead, 66 crore 20 lakh devotees attended," he said, criticising those who spread "negativity".

The chief minister assured that Jaunpur would not lag in development. "Be it the problem of bad roads or hanging electric wires, all issues will be resolved," he said.

He announced the approval of flyovers on Jafrabad and Sultanpur highways and the ongoing construction of four-lane roads on the Jaunpur-Mirzapur and Jaunpur-Ambedkar Nagar routes.

Highlighting Jaunpur's academic excellence, he praised the role of institutions like TD College and Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University.

He also lauded scholars like Swami Rambhadracharya for their contributions to the society and the Sanatan culture. The ceremony concluded with the chief minister showering flowers on the newlywed couples.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

BJP, Maharashtra

LIVE news: BJP's mayoral candidates in the lead, party set to sweep Haryana civic polls

Ranya Rao

Bengaluru court reserves judgment on Kannada actress Ranya Rao's bail plea

Great Nicobar Port

No tribal will be displaced due to Great Nicobar project, govt tells House

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

Anticipated cost of connecting Kargil with railways Rs 1.31 trn: Vaishnaw

cybercrimes

Digital arrests, cyber crimes tripled during 2022-24, govt tells Parliament

Topics : Yogi Adityanath UP government Mass wedding

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 12 2025 | 9:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayReliance Jio Starlink India PartnershipSensex TodayLatest News LIVEIndusInd Bank Share Crisis ExplainedParliament Budget Session LIVEStarlink Debut in India Soon
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon