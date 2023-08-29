Confirmation

UP has moved from BIMARU to path of developed state: CM Yogi Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was addressing the FICCI's National Executive Committee Meeting (NECM) in Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

He said that the state would not be the sixth-largest economy, but the second-largest economy of the country very soon and that the next five years will be important.

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2023 | 1:00 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that UP has moved from a BIMARU state to the path of a developed state and that in the coming years, it will become the "growth engine" of the country.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was addressing the FICCI's National Executive Committee Meeting (NECM) in Lucknow.
Noting that FICCI is holding its National Executive Committee Meeting in the state's capital after 38 years, CM Yogi Adityanath said today Uttar Pradesh is a state with big achievements.
"After 1985-86 Uttar Pradesh saw a long period of darkness in terms of development...The perception of the nation and world about Uttar Pradesh became very different...There was an identity crisis before the youth, businessmen and citizens here...Today under the guidance and leadership of Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh has managed to emerge from the darkness and from being a BIMARU state (category) towards becoming a developed state," Yogi Adityanath said.
He said that the state would not be the sixth-largest economy, but the second-largest economy of the country very soon and that the next five years will be important.
"In the coming years, UP will become the leading economy of the country and will undertake its role as the Growth Engine of the country," CM Yogi said.

"UP reached second rank from 14th position in ease of doing business," he added.
Speaking on the occasion, FICCI Secretary General, Shailesh Pathak said, "Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, UP is embarking on a one trillion economy plan."
"I'm confident that the state's evolution from 'Uttar Pradesh' to 'Uttam Pradesh' and ultimately to 'Sarvottam Pradesh' will continue without interruption," he said.
The National Executive Committee of FICCI comprises top industrialists of the country, chief executives of multinational corporations, heads of public sector enterprises, financial institutions, banks and management experts. The Executive Committee meets from time to time in different regions and deliberates on national and region-specific issues.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 29 2023 | 1:00 PM IST

