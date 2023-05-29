close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

UP MLC election: Two BJP candidates win, CM congratulates winners

The ruling BJP sailed comfortably in the MLC bypolls held on Monday with both its candidates clinching victory over Samajwadi Party nominees

Press Trust of India Lucknow
BJP

1 min read Last Updated : May 29 2023 | 8:40 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The ruling BJP sailed comfortably in the MLC bypolls held on Monday with both its candidates clinching victory over Samajwadi Party nominees.

Returning Officer of the election Mohd Mushahid told PTI that BJP's Manvendra Singh bagged 280 votes while his rival from the Samajwadi Party, Ram Jatan Rajbhar, got 115 votes.

The BJP's other candidate, Padmasen Chowdhary, got 279 votes in the bypolls while Samajwadi Party's Ramkaran got 116 votes.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated both the winners.

Also Read

High-voltage campaigning for Karnataka elections to end today at 5 pm

UP govt likely to table supplementary Budget in today's Assembly session

'The Kerala Story' to be made tax-free in Uttar Pradesh, after MP

Uttar Pradesh legislature's budget session to commence from February 20

Final phase of voting begins for local body polls in Uttar Pradesh

Fatehabad nuclear plant's 1st unit likely to commence operations in Jun '28

NSDC with Camu launches skill academy to bridge industry, academia gap

Youth sometimes get carried away by emotions: BJP MP on girl's murder

Rising global temperatures can trigger tsunamis from Antarctica: Research

Shahbad murder: Victim's parents demand capital punishment for accused

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : BJP Uttar Pradesh Elections

First Published: May 29 2023 | 8:40 PM IST

Latest News

View More

UP MLC election: Two BJP candidates win, CM congratulates winners

BJP
1 min read

Optimism on the Street: Nifty Bank hits new record as indices gain

markets
3 min read

Stake hike, operational improvement should drive re-rating in ICICI Lombard

Insurance industry, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, I-Pru Life, initial public offer, IPO, Buffett’s firm Berkshire Hathaway, Amitabh Chaudhry,HDFC Standard Life,Life Insurance, Sanjay Kedia,Marsh India Insurance Brokers,General Insurance Corp,ICICI
3 min read

Shahbad murder: Victim's parents demand capital punishment for accused

arrested, jailed, police custody
4 min read

Warburg Pincus buys majority stake in Vistaar Finance for $250 mn

Warburg Pincus
1 min read

Most Popular

The Super Bowl pitch: Indian Premier League wins the audience Test

IPL
3 min read

Isro's GSLV-F12 successfully places NavIC satellite NVS-01 into orbit

Isro, Navic
2 min read

Delhi teen stabbed, bludgeoned to death by boyfriend; accused arrested

murder, killing, crime, shot dead
3 min read

Mitsubishi, Tesla, Ola Electric to bid for India's lithium reserves

Lithium reserves
2 min read

Setting boundaries for Neighbourhood First ahead of Nepal PM's India visit

Nepal PM
5 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon