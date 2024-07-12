NEET-UG case: CBI to confront 13 accused with kingpin after getting custody

NEET-UG is conducted by the National Testing Agency for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions | (Photo: PTI)

The Patna High Court on Friday granted the CBI the custody of 13 people arrested by the Bihar police in connection with NEET-UG paper leak case.

The central probe agency will now be able to question these accused in custody and also confront them with kingpin Rockey alias Rakesh Ranjan who was arrested on Thursday.

The agency had sought the custody of the 13 individuals, arrested by the state police, who were subsequently sent to judicial custody following a brief period of police remand.

The CBI plea was turned down by the Exclusive Magistrate, CBI, Patna on July 2 on the grounds that the statutory period seeking police custody within the first 15 days since the arrest had elapsed.

The CBI challenged the order in the High Court saying that it had taken up investigation in June and should be given chance to examine the suspects arrested by the state police.

The central agency had said the accused arrested by the state police had not even undergone 15 days of police custody.

According to sources, the accused were in the custody of the Patna Police and Economic Offence Units of the Bihar Police for just two to four days and sent to judicial custody.

The CBI argued that it may be given the custody of these accused for the remaining period of their police remand which could be from 11-13 days which was granted by the High Court.

"Considering the seriousness of the case and in the interest of justice, the operation of the order...passed by the the Exclusive Magistrate...shall remain stayed," Justice Sandeep Kumar held.

Justice Kumar directed the Exclusive Magistrate to grant the custody of the 13 accused to the CBI on Friday itself.

"The Exclusive Magistrate, CBI, Patna will grant the remand on the CBI producing the webcopy of the order. The Superintendent of the Beur Central Jail, Patna/any other jail in which the Respondents are in custody will give the custody...to the CBI today itself and will hand over the accused persons to the CBI and will not delay the handing over of the Respondents on any ground," he said.

The CBI, which is probing the alleged irregularities in the medical entrance exam, has registered six FIRs in the matter so far with nearly 57 arrests in which 12 were made by the central agency while remaining were various state police forces. Twenty-two persons have got bail so far.

The FIR from Bihar pertains to paper leaks, while those registered in Gujarat, Rajasthan and Maharashtra, are linked to the impersonation of candidates and cheating.

The agency's own FIR on a reference from the Union Education Ministry pertains to a "comprehensive investigation" into the alleged irregularities in the examination.

The NEET-UG is conducted by the National Testing Agency for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions.

This year, the exam was conducted on May 5 at 4,750 centres in 571 cities, including 14 abroad. More than 23 lakh candidates had appeared for the test.