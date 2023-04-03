AP SSC 2023 exam starts today: Check exam dates, instructions, and more

The Andhra Pradesh Board for Secondary Education (BSEAP) will conduct the AP SSC board exams from today, i.e., Monday, April 3, 2023. According to BSEAP, the AP SSC exams 2023 will be conducted from April 3 to April 18, and the timing of the examination is 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM.

Students must carry their admit cards to the exam centre to avoid any inconvenience during the examination. Students can download the admit card from the official website, i.e., www.bse.ap.gov.in.