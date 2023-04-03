AP SSC 2023 exam starts today: Check exam dates, instructions, and more

The Andhra Pradesh Board for Secondary Education (BSEAP) will conduct the AP SSC board exams from today, i.e., Monday, April 3, 2023. According to BSEAP, the AP SSC exams 2023 will be conducted from April 3 to April 18, and the timing of the examination is 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM.
Students must carry their admit cards to the exam centre to avoid any inconvenience during the examination. Students can download the admit card from the official website, i.e., www.bse.ap.gov.in.
AP SSC exams 2023 dates
Important instructions for all the students
- All students appearing for AP SSC exams 2023 must reach the exam centre in advance to avoid inconvenience.
- Electronic devices are prohibited inside the exam centre.
- Students must be careful while receiving question papers as they will be liable for the wrong combination, and the question paper will be cancelled in such cases.
- In case students reach the wrong exam centre than the one mentioned in the admit card, their candidature will be cancelled.