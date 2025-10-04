Saturday, October 04, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Delhi CM inspects ghats, reviews Chhath Puja preparations on Yamuna banks

Delhi CM inspects ghats, reviews Chhath Puja preparations on Yamuna banks

Delhi government's Irrigation and Flood Control Department has identified at least 100 points along the Yamuna River and other areas where temporary arrangements are being made

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Gupta had earlier announced that her government would set up temporary ghats on both sides of the river (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday inspected the Yamuna ghats here to assess arrangements for the forthcoming Chhath Puja. She also took a boat ride on the river.

The chief minister, accompanied by Tourism, Art and Culture Minister Kapil Mishra, directed the officers to ensure proper preparations for the four-day festival likely to be celebrated from October 25-28.

Gupta had earlier announced that her government would set up temporary ghats on both sides of the river. However, she made it clear that immersion in the Yamuna waters is not allowed by the courts.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government's Irrigation and Flood Control Department has identified at least 100 points along the Yamuna River and other areas where temporary arrangements are being made, officials said.

 

The department will be handling the preparation of ghats, while the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) will be responsible for suppressing the white foam at Kalindi Kunj, which is an annual occurrence, they said.

A part of the Chhath celebration is the performance of 'Arghya' to the Sun god, standing in ankle-deep or knee-deep water by the devotees, mostly women.

First Published: Oct 04 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

