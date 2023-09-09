US Prez Biden not planning to meet Chinese Premier Li at G20 summit

Also Read Embellished trees, floral works: New Delhi gets ready for G20 Summit Biden falls onstage at graduation ceremony; White House says he's 'fine' Heading to India with a clear focus, says Rishi Sunak ahead of G20 Summit G20 Summit: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge not invited to President's dinner 3-layered security, army snipers: Delhi is ready for Joe Biden's G20 visit Janet Yellen to work with India to aid successful communique crafting PM Modi, Prez Biden welcome jet engine pact between GE Aerospace-HAL Traffic plan implemented in Delhi for G20 Summit with restricted routes Withdraw Disturbed Areas Act, AFSPA from entire state: Assam to Centre Moon mission, G20, cricket World Cup…great year for India: UK PM Sunak

Sign up for the India Edition newsletter by Menaka Doshi – an insider's guide to the emerging economic powerhouse, and the billionaires and businesses behind its rise, delivered weekly.President Joe Biden does not intend to meet with Chinese Premier Li Qiang during the Group of 20 summit this weekend in New Delhi, a White House official said on Thursday night.The president’s national security advisor, Jake Sullivan, briefed reporters on the summit agenda after the president left Washington on the trip, which will also take him to Vietnam.“We don’t have a plan for the president to engage with the Chinese premier at this time,” Sullivan said. He had been asked about a Wall Street Journal report that Chinese nationals had gained entry to American military bases, and if that would be brought up in New Delhi.When asked about a potential meeting Friday at a regular press briefing in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said she didn’t have any information to offer.Early this week, Biden expressed disappointment after it was reported that China’s leader, Xi Jinping, did not plan to attend the summit. Russian President Vladimir Putin also will not attend.The American president intends to seize on their absence to court nations that they have tried to influence.--With assistance from Lucille Liu.