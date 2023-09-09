Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.50%)
66598.91 + 333.35
Nifty (0.47%)
19819.95 + 92.90
Nifty Midcap (0.95%)
40977.75 + 383.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.91%)
5913.90 + 53.10
Nifty Bank (0.62%)
45156.40 + 278.05
Heatmap

US Prez Biden not planning to meet Chinese Premier Li at G20 summit

The American president intends to seize on their absence to court nations that they have tried to influence

President Joe Biden

President Joe Biden arrives at Indira Gandhi International Airport to attend the G20 summit, on Friday, in New Delhi. (Photo: AP/PTI)

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2023 | 12:01 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Sign up for the India Edition newsletter by Menaka Doshi – an insider's guide to the emerging economic powerhouse, and the billionaires and businesses behind its rise, delivered weekly.

President Joe Biden does not intend to meet with Chinese Premier Li Qiang during the Group of 20 summit this weekend in New Delhi, a White House official said on Thursday night.

The president’s national security advisor, Jake Sullivan, briefed reporters on the summit agenda after the president left Washington on the trip, which will also take him to Vietnam.

Also Read

Embellished trees, floral works: New Delhi gets ready for G20 Summit

Biden falls onstage at graduation ceremony; White House says he's 'fine'

Heading to India with a clear focus, says Rishi Sunak ahead of G20 Summit

G20 Summit: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge not invited to President's dinner

3-layered security, army snipers: Delhi is ready for Joe Biden's G20 visit

Janet Yellen to work with India to aid successful communique crafting

PM Modi, Prez Biden welcome jet engine pact between GE Aerospace-HAL

Traffic plan implemented in Delhi for G20 Summit with restricted routes

Withdraw Disturbed Areas Act, AFSPA from entire state: Assam to Centre

Moon mission, G20, cricket World Cup…great year for India: UK PM Sunak

“We don’t have a plan for the president to engage with the Chinese premier at this time,” Sullivan said. He had been asked about a Wall Street Journal report that Chinese nationals had gained entry to American military bases, and if that would be brought up in New Delhi.

When asked about a potential meeting Friday at a regular press briefing in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said she didn’t have any information to offer.

Early this week, Biden expressed disappointment after it was reported that China’s leader, Xi Jinping, did not plan to attend the summit. Russian President Vladimir Putin also will not attend.

The American president intends to seize on their absence to court nations that they have tried to influence.  
  
--With assistance from Lucille Liu.

Topics : Joe Biden G20 summit G20 Xi Jinping

First Published: Sep 09 2023 | 12:01 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesG20 Summit 2023 Live UpdatesJawan box office collection Day 1Jawan OTT ReleaseStocks to WatchG20 Summit 2023 | PM ModiG20 Summit | What is open and closed in DelhiCash Withdraw from ATM using UPIEngland vs New Zealand Playing 11

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partnerQuick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of BastarCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Rishi Sunak, Fumio Kishida arrive in New DelhiIndia gets ready to host G20 amid fragmented geopolitical environment

Economy News

'India needs to grow at 8-9% for 20 yrs to become developed nation by 2047'Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon