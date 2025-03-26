Wednesday, March 26, 2025 | 10:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Use of Infotech, QRs, anonymous feedback to improve work efficiency: GARC

Use of Infotech, QRs, anonymous feedback to improve work efficiency: GARC

CM Patel announced the formation of GARC in Budget 2025-26, chaired by Hasmukh Adhia, the Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister

infotech

The release further stated that GARC established a system for the submission. | File Image

Press Trust of India Gandhinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 10:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a bid to improve work efficiency, the Gujarat Administrative Reforms Commission has suggested initiatives like gathering anonymous feedback from state employees on issues in offices and using info-tech idea boxes and QR codes to collect information.

The GARC has submitted its report to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel within a month of its formation.

"The commission aims to introduce key reforms in the state's administrative framework, enhance operational processes, optimise utilisation of human resources, and improve government efficiency through innovative technology integration," as per an official release.

The commission has also issued guidelines to enhance the efficiency of government meetings and make them more result-oriented.

 

CM Patel announced the formation of GARC in Budget 2025-26, chaired by Hasmukh Adhia, the Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister.

Also Read

Yatharth Hospital

Yatharth Hospital to acquire 60% stake in MGS Infotech for Rs 152 crore

RR vs KKR

RR vs KKR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: de Kock gets his fifty, 100 up for KKR

drugs, pharma

NPPA to allow 1.74% hike in MRP of scheduled drugs in line with WPI rise

Union Minister for Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw

Railways caught 21.6 mn ticketless passengers, earned Rs 562 cr: Vaishnaw

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Highlights: RBI releases Monetary Policy Committee meeting calendar for FY26

"The suggestions also cover gathering anonymous feedback from employees and officers regarding existing administrative issues in state government offices, setting up info-tech and idea boxes, using advanced technologies such as QR codes, and placing transparent boxes in appropriate office areas," the release said.

To accelerate Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, the GARC report recommended creating specific guidelines to maintain high standards of cleanliness and facilities in offices and engaging the services of a professional agency.

The report also suggests installing standard multi-lingual signage mentioning the services offered, ensuring that citizens can easily navigate government offices and reach the relevant department or official.

The release further stated that GARC established a system for the submission of its recommendation reports to the government as soon as they are prepared.

The Adhia-led panel has taken an innovative approach by inviting suggestions on administrative reforms from common people and employees through the commission's website.

Other members of GARC includes Chief Secretary Pankaj Joshi, Additional Chief Secretary Kamal Dayani, Principal Secretaries Mona Khandhar and Dr T Natarajan, and Member Secretary Hareet Shukla.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

GSAT-18 successfully launched by Ariane-5 VA-231 from Kourou, French Guiana. (Photo: Twitter/@isro)

House panel 'dismayed' at avoidable expenditure on GSAT-18 satellite

cyber crime

Govt sets up seven joint cyber coordination teams to handle cyber crimes

Premiumindian police inspector

Significant number of cops justify use of torture & violence, finds study

Ginger

New wild ginger species discovered in Odisha's Similipal Biosphere Reserve

Job placements

IIM Mumbai pulls 100% placement for 2025 batch, top salary Rs 47.5 lakh/yr

Topics : Infotech Gujarat Work culture

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 26 2025 | 10:39 PM IST

Explore News

KKR vs RR Head to HeadMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsRR vs KKR LIVE ScoreCBSE 12 Accountancy Question Paper 2025 Analysis SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon