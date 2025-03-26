Wednesday, March 26, 2025 | 10:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Railways caught 21.6 mn ticketless passengers, earned Rs 562 cr: Vaishnaw

Railways caught 21.6 mn ticketless passengers, earned Rs 562 cr: Vaishnaw

When asked to provide statewise/station-wise data of ticketless travellers, Vaishnaw said that it is not maintained that way

Union Minister for Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said this in a written reply while responding to questions raised by some members regarding the number of passengers caught without ticket. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 10:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Railways has caught about 2.16 crore passengers travelling without ticket in 2023-24 and an amount of approximately Rs 562.40 crore as excess charges was realized from these travellers, the Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said this in a written reply while responding to questions raised by some members regarding the number of passengers caught without ticket during 2023-24 and other related issues.

"During the year 2023-24 a total of approximately 2.16 crore passengers were detected travelling without ticket across the Indian Railways and an amount of approximately Rs 562.40 crore as excess charges (excluding fare) was realized from these passengers," Vaishnaw said  When asked to provide statewise/station-wise data of ticketless travellers, Vaishnaw said that it is not maintained that way.

 

"Special ticket checking campaigns are undertaken by zonal railways from time to time keeping in view the local conditions or as per directions issued by Ministry of Railways," he said.

"Conducting ticket checking activity and special ticket checking campaigns is a continuous and ongoing exercise in Indian Railways," the minister added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Highlights: RBI releases Monetary Policy Committee meeting calendar for FY26

GSAT-18 successfully launched by Ariane-5 VA-231 from Kourou, French Guiana. (Photo: Twitter/@isro)

House panel 'dismayed' at avoidable expenditure on GSAT-18 satellite

cyber crime

Govt sets up seven joint cyber coordination teams to handle cyber crimes

Premiumindian police inspector

Significant number of cops justify use of torture & violence, finds study

Ginger

New wild ginger species discovered in Odisha's Similipal Biosphere Reserve

Topics : Railway Minister Railway Ministry Indian Railways

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 26 2025 | 10:30 PM IST

Explore News

KKR vs RR Head to HeadMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsRR vs KKR LIVE ScoreCBSE 12 Accountancy Question Paper 2025 Analysis SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon