Thursday, May 15, 2025 | 11:29 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 5 dead, 8 injured in car-truck collision in UP's Balrampur district

5 dead, 8 injured in car-truck collision in UP's Balrampur district

Instructions were given by senior officials, District Magistrate Pawan Agarawal and Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar, to provide medical treatment to the injured

Accident, road accident

Police are investigating the cause of the accident and trying to identify the other vehicle involved in the collision. Photo: Shutterstock

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 11:26 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A horrific accident took place on the Balrampur Bahraich National Highway in Balrampur district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday morning when a car carrying five people returning from a wedding ceremony collided with a truck near the Chakva village.

Five people traveling in the car died on the spot, while eight others who were seriously injured were admitted to the District Memorial Hospital in Balrampur.

Treatment of the injured is underway.

Four of the deceased have been identified as Adityaraj (12), Shiv Kumar (23), Phool Babu (36), and Vijay Gautam (40).

Instructions were given by senior officials, District Magistrate Pawan Agarawal and Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar, to provide medical treatment to the injured. 

 

Also Read

Fire, Fire accident

2 children among 5 killed as moving bus catches fire in Lucknow: Police

Greenhouse gas emissions

Industrial boilers behind 7% of India's greenhouse gas emissions: Report

Akhilesh Yadav, Akhilesh

Akhilesh Yadav calls for setting up six new military schools in UP

Premiumbiogas, biogas plants

UP bullish on green energy, approves CBG projects worth ₹6K crore

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

Over 350 illegal religious structures removed along Nepal border

"The accident happened when the car collided with the truck. Five people who were travelling in the car died on the spot, and the others who were injured are undergoing treatment..." said one injured to ANI.

In another accident that occurred on May 4 in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura, two people were killed in a collision between a four-wheeler and another vehicle on the Yamuna expressway near milestone 98 in the Thana Mant area of Mathura.

Five people sustained injuries, as per officials.

The accident occurred when a four-wheeler travelling from Noida towards Agra collided with a vehicle and overturned. A total of seven people were travelling in the car. Two of them, a woman named Pooja from Gaur City and a man named Sumit from Darbhanga, Bihar, died while being taken to the hospital.

The other five people in the car were seriously injured and have been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident and trying to identify the other vehicle involved in the collision.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

gavel law cases

Muslim man can't be charged for bigamy under Mohammedan law: Allahabad HC

Free travel for women in DTC buses on Raksha Bandhan day

DTC depots to become commercial hubs, eye Rs 2,600 crore in revenue

Badlapur Sex Assault Accused

New SIT formed to probe Badlapur accused encounter case after SC order

Axiom 4 mission, Ax-4 mission, Ax4 mission, Axiom, Axiom Space, Axiom 4, Ax4, Ax-4, Shubhanshu Shukla

Axiom 4 mission: India returns to space with IAF pilot Shubhanshu Shukla

Security, Manipur Security

Operations continue after 10 militants gunned down in Manipur's Chandel

Topics : Uttar Pradesh road accident Road Accidents

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 15 2025 | 11:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Q4 Results LIVE UpdatesEicher Motors Q4 Results 2025HAL Q4 Results 2025RCB Players UpdateQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon