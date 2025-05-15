Thursday, May 15, 2025 | 11:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Delhi HC seeks NIA's reply on Engineer Rashid's plea in terror funding case

Delhi HC seeks NIA's reply on Engineer Rashid's plea in terror funding case

Rashid has been lodged in Tihar jail since 2019 after he was arrested by the NIA under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the 2017 terror funding case

Srinagar: Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) Chief Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 11:33 AM IST

The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought the NIA's stand on a bail plea by Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid in a terror funding case.

A bench of Justices Subramonium Prasad and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar issued notice on the parliamentarian's appeal against a trial court order which refused to grant him bail on March 21.

The bench also asked the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to respond to a separate plea by Rashid challenging the framing of charges in the case.

It clarified that the NIA's reply shall be filed only with respect to the question of a delay of around 1,100 days in mounting the challenge against the charges.

 

The court listed both cases for hearing on July 29.

Rashid has been lodged in Tihar jail since 2019 after he was arrested by the NIA under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the 2017 terror funding case.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 15 2025 | 11:33 AM IST

