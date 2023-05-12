close

Delhi NMMS Result 2023 released at edudel.nic.in; download PDF here

The Delhi NMMS 2023 results are out. The Delhi NMMS scholarship 2023 exam results can be viewed and downloaded from the official website at edudel.nic.in

Sonika Nitin Nimje
Delhi NMMS Result 2023 released

Delhi NMMS Result 2023 released. Photo: Shutterstock

Last Updated : May 12 2023 | 11:52 AM IST
Delhi National Means cum Merit Scholarship, NMMS Result 2023 is announced. The PDF of the Delhi NMMS scholarship 2023 exam results can be viewed and downloaded from the Directorate of Education's official website, edudel.nic.in. Check out the steps below to access the Delhi NMMS Result 2023 PDF.
The student's name, roll number, gender, date of birth, father's name, and school ID are all included in the NMMS scholarship result 2023 pdf. Students can check it, and if anything needs to be changed, they can send in their representations by May 12.




Delhi NMMS Result 2023: How to check

    • Visit the official website at edudel.nic.in
    • Press on the 'Delhi NMMS Result 2023' link on the appeared homepage
    • The result PDF will display
    • Download and print out the PDF for later.

Delhi NMMS: Overview

For Delhi class 8thq students, the state-level National Means Merit Scholarship (NMMS) known as Delhi NMMS 2022 is available. The Directorate of Education has delivered the Delhi NMMS 2022 Answer Key at edudel.nic.in. Meanwhile, the Delhi NMMS 2022 exam took place on December 18, 2022. NMMS Delhi 2022 is being planned by the Directorate of Education. 
NMMS 2022–2023 is open to students from Delhi's govt, govt-aided, and local body schools with the required grades and parental income of up to Rs 3.5 lakh. On the basis of Delhi NMMS 2022–23, a total of 1576 students in Delhi will receive annual scholarships worth Rs 12000.

Topics : Delhi government schools Delhi schools exam results

First Published: May 12 2023 | 11:52 AM IST

