Business Standard

Saturday, January 25, 2025 | 04:50 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Uttarakhand UCC makes provision of privileged will for defence personnel

Uttarakhand UCC makes provision of privileged will for defence personnel

Any soldier or air force personnel engaged in an expedition or actual warfare or a mariner at sea can make a privileged will for which rules have been kept flexible

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand CM

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who was authorised by the state cabinet recently to decide a date for the implementation of UCC, has repeatedly said that UCC will be implemented this month. | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Dehradun
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2025 | 4:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Uniform Civil Code to be implemented soon in Uttarakhand makes a special provision for defence personnel called "privileged will" which can be made both in writing or by word of mouth.

Any soldier or air force personnel engaged in an expedition or actual warfare or a mariner at sea can make a privileged will for which rules have been kept flexible, an official familiar with the provisions of the UCC said.

Privileged wills may be in writing or may be made by word of mouth, he said.

A privileged will be written wholly by the testator with his or her own hand and will not need to be signed or attested, the official said.

 

It may be written wholly or in part by another person and signed by the testator (person executing the will) without an need for attestation.

Also Read

marriage

U'khand govt sets rules for marriage registration under Uniform Civil Code

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand CM

'AAPda' should be removed and BJP should come to power: Dhami slams AAP

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Pushkar Singh, Dhami, Uttarakhand CM

After cabinet nod, Uttarakhand UCC rules may come into force on R-Day

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand CM

Rules under UCC approved, implementation date to be announced soon: Dhami

MoU signing event between Uttarakhand govt and Iceland's firm

U'khand govt inks pact with Iceland's firm for growth of geothermal energy

Even if it is not signed by the testator but proves that it was written by his or her directions and the person concerned recognised it as his or her will, it will be deemed to be his or her will, the official said.

If the soldier, air force personnel or mariner has written instructions for the preparation of his or her will but died before its is prepared or executed, such instructions shall be considered to constitute his or her will.

Those entitled to a privileged will can make it even by word of mouth by declaring their intentions to do so in the presence of two witnesses.

A will made by word of mouth shall be null at the expiration of one month after the testator, being still alive, has ceased to be entitled to make a privileged will, the official said.

The objective of this provision is to help individuals in high risk situations to document their desires as to what should be done with their estate after their death, the official said requesting anonymity.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who was authorised by the state cabinet recently to decide a date for the implementation of UCC, has repeatedly said that UCC will be implemented this month.

However, he has not yet announced a date for its implementation.

Uttarakhand will be the first state in independent India to implement the UCC.

Its implementation was a major commitment of the BJP in the run-up to the 2022 assembly polls which saw the party storm to power for a second consecutive term.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Amit Shah, Home Minister

LIVE News: Home minister Amit Shah releases BJP's 3rd part of manifesto for Delhi Assembly polls

Traffic, Traffic jam, New Delhi Traffic Jam

Noida traffic police issues advisory for Republic Day celebrations

Soumya Swaminathan

US opting out won't be good for anyone: WHO ex-chief scientist Swaminathan

Kannada

'Bengaluru closed for North India' post fuels Kannada language debate

Republic Day rehearsal, Republic Day

R-Day parade: India to showcase military prowess, rich cultural heritage

Topics : Uniform Civil Code Uttarakhand

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 25 2025 | 4:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayFIITJEE Centres Shut NewsLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon