R-Day parade: India to showcase military prowess, rich cultural heritage

R-Day parade: India to showcase military prowess, rich cultural heritage

Sixteen tableaux from across states and Union Territories and 15 from central ministries, departments and organisations will roll down the ceremonial boulevard on Sunday

Republic Day rehearsal, Republic Day

New Delhi: Nag Missile System on display during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day Parade 2025 at the Kartavya Path, in New Delhi, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. (Photo: PTI)

Last Updated : Jan 25 2025 | 3:59 PM IST

India is set to showcase its military prowess and rich cultural heritage and display a symbolic confluence of 'virasat' and 'vikas' on Kartavya Path here to mark the 76th Republic Day on January 26 when the nation will also commemorate the platinum jubilee of the enactment of the Constitution.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will be the chief guest on the occasion and the ceremonial parade will also see participation of a marching contingent and a band contingent from Indonesia.

He will be the fourth Indonesian president to attend India's Republic Day celebrations. Sukarno, the first president of Indonesia, was the chief guest at India's first Republic Day celebrations in 1950.

 

While 75 years of the Constitution is the focus of celebrations this year, the theme for the tableaux is 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas'.

Sixteen tableaux from across states and Union Territories and 15 from central ministries, departments and organisations will roll down the ceremonial boulevard on Sunday.

The country will display its military prowess by showcasing some of the cutting-edge defence platforms including BrahMos, Pinaka and Akash, with the Army's Battle Surveillance System 'Sanjay' and DRDO's surface-to-surface tactical missile 'Pralay' set to register their presence in the ceremonial parade for the first time.

T-90 'Bhishma' tanks Sarath (infantry carrying vehicle BMP-II), Short Span Bridging System 10m, Nag Missile System, multi-barrel rocket launcher system 'Agnibaan' and 'Bajrang' (light specialist vehicle) will also be part of the parade, officials said on Thursday.

The parade will see many other firsts as well, such as the tri-services tableau that will depict the spirit of "jointness" among the armed forces.

The tableau would display a battlefield scenario demonstrating a synchronised operation in land, water and air with the indigenous Arjun battle tank, Tejas fighter aircraft and advanced light helicopter, according to the Defence Ministry.

The theme of the tri-services tableau will be 'Shashakt aur Surakshit Bharat' (Strong and Secure India).

Besides, the DRDO will present a tableau with the theme 'Raksha Kavach -- multi-layer protection against multi-domain threats', officials said.

President Droupadi Murmu will deliver an address to the nation on the eve of the Republic Day.

This January 26 will carry extra significance as India's Constitution, which came into effect on this historic day in 1950, completes 75 years.

The Constitution was adopted by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949.

Before the parade, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the nation in paying tribute to the country's martyrs by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial.

The parade will begin in the morning with the National Salute and will continue for 90 minutes, reflecting the journey of India's heritage and growth.

C-130J Super Hercules, C-295, C-17 Globemaster, P-8I, MiG-29 and Su-30, among other aircraft, will also take part in the celebrations.

The ceremonial parade will be heralded by 300 cultural artistes playing 'Sare Jahan Se Achha' on musical instruments representing different parts of the country, according to the Defence Ministry.

Lt Gen Bhavnish Kumar, General Officer Commanding, Delhi Area will be the Parade Commander, while Parade Second-in-Command will be Chief of Staff (COS), Delhi Area, Maj Gen Sumit Mehta.

Maj Gen Mehta said the event will showcase India's military prowess with a number of cutting-edge platforms and a range of vibrant tableaux depicting the country's heritage.

Two Param Vir Chakra awardees -- both Kargil war heroes -- and one Ashok Chakra awardee will be part of the parade, he said.

The flypast will feature 40 Indian Air Force aircraft and three Dornier aircraft of the Indian Coast Guard.

The Indian Army will be represented by a mounted column, eight mechanised columns, and six marching contingents, officials said. The column will be represented by the 61 Cavalry.

The marching columns will consist of contingents from the Brigade of the Guards contingent, Jat Regiment, Garhwal Rifles Regiment, J&K Light Infantry (JAKLI) regiment and a contingent of the Corps of Engineers.

Capt Ritika Khareta will be the contingent commander of a marching contingent of the Army's Corps of Signals. The officer is the only woman member of her contingent and the rest are men.

There will also be a motorcycle display by daredevils of the Corps of Signals. Capt Ashish Rana will be its leader and Capt Dimple Singh Bhati, the second in line.

"I will be riding a ladder on a motorcycle and give a salute to the president during the parade," Bhati said soon after the full dress rehearsal on January 23.

Capt Rana said Capt Bhati would become the "first woman officer" from the Army to give the ladder-born salute to the president in the history of Republic Day celebrations.

States that will display their tableaux during the 76th Republic Day Parade include Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Tripura, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Delhi and Chandigarh will showcase them among the Union Territories.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 25 2025 | 3:59 PM IST

