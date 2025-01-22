Business Standard

Delhi Elections

'AAPda' should be removed and BJP should come to power: Dhami slams AAP

Dhami further criticized the AAP government in Delhi, stating that key welfare schemes like Ayushman Bharat and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana have not been implemented

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand CM

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami launched a scathing attack on the Delhi government. (Photo:PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 11:24 AM IST

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday, launched a scathing attack on the Delhi government, stating that development works in the national capital have been stuck for the last decade, and central government schemes have not been implemented effectively.

"Across the country, wherever there is double engine govt which is under the leadership of PM Modi, in those places, development is happening at a very fast pace. For the last decade, many of the development works in Delhi have been stuck, central govt schemes have not been implemented in Delhi. Yamuna River has become poisonous in Delhi, even taking a bath there is impossible, let alone using it as drinking water..," he said.

 

Dhami further criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi, stating that key welfare schemes like Ayushman Bharat and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana have not been implemented. He accused AAP of failing to deliver on promises and emphasized that the BJP should replace 'AAPda' in Delhi for better governance.

'Ayushman Bharat scheme has not been implemented in Delhi, people are not getting the benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana...they (AAP) had given big promises but failed to fulfil. In the coming days also they are not going to deliver on any promises they are making right now...'Aapda' should be removed and BJP should come to power (in Delhi)," he said.

Delhi will go to the polls on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

A three-way contest is on the cards in Delhi between the ruling AAP, BJP, and Congress. Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat.

AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got eight seats.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Uttarakhand Delhi Assembly Elections AAP BJP

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 11:23 AM IST

