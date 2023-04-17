close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Haryana records 898 new Covid cases, one death; active tally at 4,339

Half of the fresh active cases were recorded in Gurugram district while the sole fatality was reported from Panchkula

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
Photo: Freepik

Photo: Freepik

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2023 | 10:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Haryana on Monday reported 898 fresh COVID-19 infections and one death, according to a Health department bulletin.

Half of the fresh active cases were recorded in Gurugram district while the sole fatality was reported from Panchkula, it said.

Gurugram reported 461 cases followed by 134 in Faridabad, 47 in Yamunanagar and 43 in Karnal.

Among the other districts, 23 cases were reported from Sonipat, 19 from Panipat and 20 from Rohtak.

Panchkula recorded 35 caseload additions, the bulletin stated.

Haryana's active COVID-19 caseload stands at 4,339 with the addition of the fresh infections.

Also Read

3 cases of Omicron subvariant BF.7 detected in India, shows report

Omicron BF.7 threat: Experts urge people to follow Covid protocol

Omicron sub-variant BF.7 behind China surge sparks concerns in India

New variant of Covid-19's Omicron detected in Nepal: Health Ministry

Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 accounts for 85% new Covid cases in US: CDC

Ajit Pawar dismisses reports of planning meeting with MLAs on Apr 18

MPLADS: Rs 1,500 crore remains non-disbursed in FY23, shows govt data

Cook's eclectic itineraries: Vada paav with Madhuri; biz meets with Ambanis

Centre continues to monitor tur, urad dal stocks; team to visit states

DGFT lays out procedure for exporters to apply for amnesty scheme

Topics : Coronavirus | Omicron | Haryana

First Published: Apr 17 2023 | 10:15 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon