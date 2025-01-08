Business Standard

Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal acquires London's iconic Riverside studio

The 100-yr old studio, which is a renowned global centre for arts and located on bank of river Thames in the centre of London, will now operate under the name Anil Agarwal Riverside Studios Trust

Anil Agarwal, Vedanta Chairman

Agarwal said that Global leaders from various spheres now have an opportunity to enthral the audience with their real-life experiences and journey here. | Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 4:08 PM IST

The founder and chairman of Vedanta Group Anil Agarwal is the new owner of the iconic Riverside Studio in London, announced a press release on Wednesday.

The 100-year-old studio, which is a renowned global centre for arts and located on the north bank of the river Thames in the centre of London, will now operate under the name Anil Agarwal Riverside Studios Trust', it informed.

"I have always believed that art has the power to transcend boundaries, unite people, and elevate human experience. Riverside Studios will become a premier global destination for showcasing Indian and global arts and culture.

"I invite Indian artists and the film fraternity to showcase their artistic talent and cinematic depth at this world-renowned venue for a truly enriching experience. Global leaders from various spheres now have an opportunity to enthral the audience with their real-life experiences and journey, here," said Agarwal, who turned a tiny scrap metal business into London-headquartered Vedanta Resources, in a statement.

 

Boasting an illustrious history, Riverside Studio has hosted performances and artworks by prestigious artists from across the world including the Beatles, David Bowie, Dario Fo and David Hockney.

This foray, according to the statement, highlights Agarwal's personal commitment to fostering creativity and global cultural exchange. His vision, centred on the #ArtInEveryHeart initiative, seeks to make art universally accessible, emphasising the rich cultural ties between India and the world.

"With immersive performances, exhibitions, and cinematic showcases, the Studios will celebrate diverse heritage while continuing to host world-class productions from across the globe. I look forward to building a space that not only nurtures creativity but also inspires social change, he added.

Vedanta Vedanta Anil Agarwal London

Jan 08 2025 | 4:08 PM IST

