Business Standard
Home / India News / Veteran CPI(M) leader M M Lawrence dies at age of 95 due to illness

Veteran CPI(M) leader M M Lawrence dies at age of 95 due to illness

A former Lok Sabha member representing the Idukki seat, Lawrence served in various capacities, including as a member of the CPI(M) Central Committee

M M Lawrence

Veteran CPI(M) leader M M Lawrence dies at age of 95 due to illness. Image: Wikipedia

Press Trust of India Kochi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2024 | 1:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Veteran CPI(M) leader M M Lawrence, who was among the leaders involved in the attack on a police station at Edappally here during the Communist uprising in Kerala in 1950, has died, party sources said.
He was 95. His death occurred at a private hospital where he had been receiving treatment for age-related ailments for about a month.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
A former Lok Sabha member representing the Idukki seat, Lawrence served in various capacities, including as a member of the CPI(M) Central Committee, a member of the state secretariat, state general secretary of CITU, and convener of the Left Democratic Front (LDF).
 
Born on June 15, 1929, in Mulavukad near Ernakulam, Lawrence participated in the struggle for the country's independence.
Lawrance was expelled from St Albert's School for arriving with a tricolor flag tucked in his pocket.
He continued his studies at the Ernakulam Municipal Islamic School.

More From This Section

Amit Shah, Home Minister, Amit

Latest LIVE: Borders peaceful as Pakistan fears PM Modi, says Amit Shah at rally in J-K

Piyush Goyal, India-Korea

India, Korea discuss upgrading of trade pact, promoting investments

Train derailed, Mathura train derailed

Railway track tampered with in Surat, police suspect sabotage attempt

Supreme Court, SC

Defamation complaint case: You cannot be touchy in politics, says SC

Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala CM

Wayanad aid memorandum: Kerala CM slams media for destructive journalism

He completed his formal education after the 10th grade and became actively involved in politics.
Lawrance joined the Communist Party in 1946.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled his demise.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Pinarayi Vijayan, Pinarayi, Vijayan, Kerala CM

ADGP row: CPI urges removal of officers deviating from Left policies

PremiumWest Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee interacts with junior doctors delegation, at her Kalighat residence in Kolkata on Saturday. (PHOTO: PTI)

Bengal's healthcare crisis reveals deeper issues in the political system

Sitaram Yechury

Amid chants of Lal Salaam, Yechury's body handed over to AIIMS for research

Sitaram Yechury

Tributes paid to veteran Sitaram Yechury at CPI (M) headquarters in Delhi

CPI-M workers protest against cow vigilantes murder of Aryan Mishra

Aryan Mishra was religious, recently visited Ram temple: CPI(M) delegation

Topics : CPI (M) CPI M Kerala

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 21 2024 | 1:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh Live ScoreUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon