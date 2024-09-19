Business Standard
Home / Politics / ADGP row: CPI urges removal of officers deviating from Left policies

ADGP row: CPI urges removal of officers deviating from Left policies

At the very least, such matters should be formally communicated to the police chief or the home department

Pinarayi Vijayan, Pinarayi, Vijayan, Kerala CM

Anvar had also accused Ajithkumar of tapping the phones of ministers, political leaders, and journalists. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 2:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The controversy surrounding senior Kerala police officer M R Ajithkumar's 2023 meeting with two RSS leaders continues, as the CPI, a key constituent of Kerala's ruling CPI(M)-led LDF, expressed displeasure on Thursday over his continued tenure as ADGP of law and order.
In an article in the party mouthpiece Janayugam, senior CPI leader K Prakash Babu said that whether the meeting was official or personal, it is the responsibility of the ADGP to clarify.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
At the very least, such matters should be formally communicated to the police chief or the home department, he added.
 
The CPI leader further said that if the ADGP is unwilling to do so, he should be removed from his position.
"An officer who does not understand the pro-people stance of a people's government will lead the government into a crisis. This is the situation the ADGP has created," Prakash Babu remarked in the article.
He said that there is no doubt among national left-wing political parties that fascism in India manifests in the form of majoritarian communalism.

More From This Section

MK Stalin, Stalin, Tamil Nadu CM

'One nation, one election' diversionary tactic, impractical: TN CM Stalin

Atishi marlena, Atishi

Atishi to take oath as Delhi CM on September 21, current ministers retained

Congress, Congress flag

Congress slams NDA govt in Bihar after houses set ablaze in Nawada

JP Nadda, Nadda

Congress slams Nadda's response to Kharge as 'intemperate', 'senseless'

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Cong accuses centre of infringing on J-K political executive's power

"No one within the administrative system should deviate from the policies of such a Left Democratic Front or the government led by it. If a state cadre officer violates or works against those policies, they should be removed from positions that reflect the government's approach and principles," the CPI leader said.
The article further said that officials who fail to recognise that welfare of the people is the driving force behind the government's declared policies should be reassigned to responsibilities with relatively less public interaction.
"An officer who does not understand the pro-people stance of a people's government can often lead it into crises. This is exactly the situation created by the ADGP in charge of Kerala's law and order due to his meeting with RSS leaders," Prakash Babu wrote in the article.
Later, addressing reporters, he said through the article, he was reiterating his party's position on the matter.
His statement came a week after an LDF meeting threw its weight behind Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's decision not to take immediate action against Ajithkumar, who had come under fire from Left MLA P V Anvar. Anvar accused him of breaching the CM's trust and neglecting his responsibilities.
Anvar had also accused Ajithkumar of tapping the phones of ministers, political leaders, and journalists.
After the September 11 meeting, LDF convener T P Ramakrishnan had said that it was decided the allegations against the ADGP required a comprehensive investigation.
"The government has initiated the probe. Once the investigation report is available, if it is found that the ADGP committed any wrongdoing, he will not be protected under any circumstances, and strict action will be taken.
"This is the government's decision, and the LDF supports it," he had said during a press conference.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Mpox

Kerala man confirmed to be affected with Mpox: Health dept Malappuram

Veena George

Samples of 13 people tested Nipah negative, says Kerala health minister

Mpox, blood

Suspected mpox infection reported from Kerala, samples sent for testing

nipah virus kerala

Nipah virus strikes back for the sixth time, Kerala on high alert

movies , film production

Kerala filmmakers plan to form alternative body to represent the fraternity

Topics : Kerala Left politics CPI (M) CPI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 2:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh Live ScoreUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon