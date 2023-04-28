close

Alok joins BJP, says 'will be a privileged to contribute to Modi mission'

Former JD(U) leader Ajay Alok joined Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday, and said that he would be privileged if he gets a chance to contribute even 1 per cent to the Modi mission

BJP

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2023 | 1:25 PM IST
Former JD(U) leader Ajay Alok joined Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday, and said that he would be privileged if he gets a chance to contribute even 1 per cent to the Modi mission.

Ajay Alok joined BJP in the presence of Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Delhi.

Addressing the event, Ajay said, "I'll be privileged if I get the chance to contribute even 1 per cent to the Modi mission."

Ajay also said that today is a special day and BJP is more like a family to him rather than just a political party.

"Today's day is special. I've joined a family today whose head is Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The nation is influenced by his thoughts and policies," said Ajay Alok.

Ajay Alok was suspended from the primary membership of the JD(U) in June last year due to anti-party activities.

Besides Ajay Alok, JD(U) also suspended state general secretaries Anil Kumar and Vipin Kumar Yadav from primary membership.

"Party's state general secretaries Anil Kumar and Vipin Yadav and spokesperson Ajay Alok are relieved of their posts and suspended from the party's primary membership. Party leader Jitendra Neeraj is also being suspended from the party's primary membership. This decision has been taken to strengthen the party and maintain discipline," Bihar JD (U) chief Umesh Singh Kushwaha told reporters.

"For the last few months, there were complaints about running programmes against the interests of the party and misleading the workers. Some office-bearers were asked to refrain from such actions, but despite this, anti-party activities continued," the statement said.

Following his expulsion, Ajay Alok thanked the party for relieving him and gave his best wishes to the party.

"Badi der kar di meherbaan aate aate. I am thankful to the party for relieving me. It was a long association with the party and was a good experience. All my best wishes with you," he had said.

First Published: Apr 28 2023 | 2:00 PM IST

