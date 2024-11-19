Business Standard
Home / India News / Vintage car owners in Delhi get relief as LG issues protective orders

Vintage car owners in Delhi get relief as LG issues protective orders

Delhi LG VK Saxena directs enforcement agencies to refrain from coercive action against bona fide vintage vehicles

Vintage cars

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 6:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Vintage car enthusiasts in Delhi can breathe a sigh of relief as the city’s Transport Department and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) have been instructed not to impound or penalise bona fide vintage vehicles. The directive comes from Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, who has asked enforcement teams to refrain from taking coercive action against such vehicles.
 
This decision follows a representation by the Heritage Motoring Club of India, which raised concerns over authorities impounding vintage vehicles despite existing protections. The club had sought clear guidelines to prevent such incidents.
 
The Lieutenant Governor’s Secretariat clarified that, under a Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) notification dated July 15, 2021, vehicles over 50 years old can be registered as vintage vehicles. The Transport Department has also issued orders detailing application procedures, issuing registration certificates, and assigning the “DLVA” registration series for these vehicles.
 
 
The Secretariat noted that a misinterpretation of rules regarding end-of-life vehicles had led to enforcement agencies mistakenly targeting vintage cars. It also referred to a December 18, 2017, National Green Tribunal (NGT) order, which allows antique vehicles to be registered as vintage under specific conditions.
 
In his statement, the Lieutenant Governor expressed concern over actions by authorities that appeared to violate these guidelines and the NGT order. He directed enforcement teams to “desist from coercive action in case of bona fide vintage vehicles.”
 
This directive provides clarity for vintage car owners and ensures their vehicles are protected from unwarranted penalties.

Also Read

Pollution, New Delhi Pollution

Is Delhi's AQI 500 or 1500? Here is why you find conflicting readings

gavel law cases

HC orders attachment of Delhi's Himachal Bhawan as govt fails to clear dues

Pollution, New Delhi Pollution

Air emergency in Delhi: AQI exceeds 1,500; smog halts life, schools closed

Zepto

Zepto expands cafe service to major cities; eyes Rs 1k cr revenue run-rate

Atishi marlena, Atishi, Delhi CM

'Politics on pollution': Atishi blames Centre as Delhi gasps for air

Topics : Delhi vintage cars BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 6:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayNTPC Green Energy IPO Opens TodayBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon