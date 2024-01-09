Sensex (    %)
                        
Delhi govt approves projects worth Rs 245 cr for capital's villages

The Delhi Village Development Board passed 284 new proposals worth Rs 245 crore on Tuesday for roads and drains in the villages of the national capital, Development Minister Gopal Rai said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2024 | 3:51 PM IST

The Delhi Village Development Board passed 284 new proposals worth Rs 245 crore on Tuesday for roads and drains in the villages of the national capital, Development Minister Gopal Rai said.
He said a six-member task force has also been formed to monitor the execution of projects as there were complaints of delay.
The minister said 564 development projects worth Rs 759 crore were already approved by the board for the villages. So far, projects worth around Rs 1,000 crore have been passed by the board under this head, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 09 2024 | 3:51 PM IST

