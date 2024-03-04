Vitamin B12 supplements market steadily growing in India, shows data

According to agency data, the moving annual turnover (MAT) for Vitamin B12 supplements segment for January 2020 was Rs 3021.8 crore and increased to Rs 4024.4 crore in January 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7 per cent over the last five years.

Vitamin B12 supplements such as Neurokind (10.07 per cent), Bevon (11.94 per cent) and Supradyn (20.27 per cent) increased their MAT values with a double digit CAGR, over the five year period.

The rise in the segment comes on the back of an increase in cases of Vitamin B12 deficiency. A recent screen test conducted by Pathkind Labs revealed that one out of four Indians screened suffered from Vitamin B12 deficiency.

The test results highlighted that approximately 25 per cent of the 95,550 people screened suffered from B12 deficiency, whereas another 16 per cent of the people screened exhibited elevated levels of Vitamin B12.

More men were found to be having a Vitamin B12 deficiency, at 29 per cent of total people screened, as compared to women at 21 per cent.

The test showed that people older than 75 years, those following a vegan diet or strict vegetarians, and people suffering from alcohol abuse were more likely to have Vitamin B12 deficiency.