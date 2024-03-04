Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

MHA hands over Bengaluru's cafe blast probe to NIA, agency files FIR

Over half a dozen people got injured after a low-intensity blast took place in The Rameshwaram Cafe, a popular eatery in Bengaluru's Brookfield area

Bengaluru Rameshwaram cafe bomb blast

Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe (Photo: PTI)

ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2024 | 10:37 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has handed over Bengaluru's The Rameshwaram Cafe blast probe to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which has re-registered the case and started an investigation.
The case was handed over to the NIA last week following the visit of an NIA team to the blast site.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The blast took place at the cafe on March 1 in Bengaluru's Whitefield area where several people were injured following an explosion that occurred during the busy lunch hour.
Over half a dozen people got injured after a low-intensity blast took place in The Rameshwaram Cafe, a popular eatery in Bengaluru's Brookfield area.
Earlier, the Bengaluru Police had registered a case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosives Substances Act in connection with the explosion at the cafe.
The blast took place at 1 pm on March 1 and the police had also found a suspect in the CCTV footage, keeping a bag inside the cafe. The police probe so far indicated that an IED device with a timer was used to carry out the explosion.
Earlier, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara had assured that the suspect would be arrested soon.
"We are continuing our investigation. 8 teams have been formed and all are working in different directions and looking at different aspects. We have collected several CCTV footages. We are examining every angle including if there is any jealousy factor. I also appeal to the opposition to cooperate with us and not to make this a political issue...We do not know if there is any connection with the Mangaluru blast. They have used a similar material and the same system technically. Yesterday NSG arrived here. We will definitely find the person. We had a meeting yesterday and briefed the CM. Today, I have called a meeting of all the senior officers. BJP should not issue negative statements" the Karnataka Home Minister said on Sunday.
Deputy CM DK Shivakumar echoed the state home Minister asking the people not to panic or worry.
"It was a low-intensity blast. A youth came and kept a small bag which exploded after an hour. About 10 people received injuries. 7-8 teams formed to probe the incident. We are looking at all angles. I ask every resident of Bengaluru to not worry" DK Shivakumar had said.

Also Read

Washington DC: Schools on lockdown as 191 bomb threat emails spark chaos

RBI, Mumbai banks receive bomb threat demanding resignation of FM

Who are Jehovah's Witnesses, the community targeted in Kerala serial blasts

Bengaluru cafe explosion is bomb blast, will find those behind it: DGP

10 injured in bomb blast at Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe: Police

9 Bangladeshis detained for unauthorised entry into Puri's Jagannath Temple

Lok Sabha polls LIVE: PM brought social, economic changes, says Om Birla

ED intensifies probe in Mahadev betting app case, 2 more accused arrested

91,237 kids administered vaccine during Goa's polio immunisation programme

Mumbai EOW files C summary in bank scam case against Dy CM Ajit Pawar

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Bengaluru Bomb blast MHA NIA terrorist attacks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 04 2024 | 10:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLok Sabha Polls LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi AirportRadhika MerchantNEET MDS 2024Jharkhand CET 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon