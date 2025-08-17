Sunday, August 17, 2025 | 08:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Voter list in machine-readable form can't be shared: CEC cites SC order

Voter list in machine-readable form can't be shared: CEC cites SC order

Addressing a press conference here, Kumar said that the voter list available on its website can be searched using a voter card number and can also be downloaded

CEC Gyanesh Kumar

The CEC said that in 2019, the top court had sided with its stand that a machine-readable format cannot be shared as it could compromise voters' privacy.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2025 | 8:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Citing a 2019 Supreme Court judgment, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Sunday said that the voter list in machine-readable format cannot be shared with political parties.

He also said there was a difference between machine-readable and searchable formats.

Addressing a press conference here, Kumar said that the voter list available on its website can be searched using a voter card number and can also be downloaded.

He said the machine-readable format is barred as it can be edited and can lead to its misuse.

The Congress has been demanding the voter list in machine-readable format, saying it will help it flag flaws.

 

Also Read

CEC Gyanesh Kumar

EC can't discriminate among political parties: CEC on voter fraud charge

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Rahul Gandhi warns EC over voter list changes: 'We are coming for you'

Gyanesh Kumar

'Can't allow dead, migrants, or duplicates on voter rolls', says CEC Kumar

CEC Gyanesh Kumar

CEC stays firm amid political storm over Bihar electoral roll revisionpremium

Gyanesh Kumar

CEC Kumar thanks Bihar voters for cleaning up exercise of electoral roll

The CEC said that in 2019, the top court had sided with its stand that a machine-readable format cannot be shared as it could compromise voters' privacy.

Officials pointed out that the issue was already raised by the Congress before the Supreme Court in a writ petition in 2018 filed by Kamal Nath, the then president of the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee.

Referring to the Supreme Court verdict in Kamal Nath vs Election Commission of India, (2019), the officials said that the top court had observed that it found force in the submission of EC.

Clause 11.2.2.2 of the Election Manual uses the expression "text mode". The draft electoral roll in text mode has been supplied to the petitioner, the apex court had said.

"The clause nowhere says that the draft electoral roll has to be put up on the Chief Electoral Officer's website in a 'searchable PDF'.

"Therefore, the petitioner cannot claim, as a right, that the draft electoral roll should be placed on the website in a 'searchable mode'. It has only to be in 'text mode' and it is so provided," the apex court had observed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Derek O Brien

Centre running away from issues raised by Opposition: TMC's Derek O'Brien

Akhilesh Yadav, Akhilesh

People's support will shield EC when it walks the right path: Akhilesh

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

EC stands 'thoroughly exposed' for incompetence, partisanship: Cong

DMRC, Delhi metro

Kite-related disruptions on metro network fell sharply on I-Day: DMRC

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Modi govt under pressure, won't conduct 'true caste census': Rahul Gandhi

Topics : Election Commission of India chief election commissioner Congress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 17 2025 | 8:12 PM IST

Explore News

Independence Day Speech LIVE Updates<span class="extra_title">Reliance Digital India sale</span> Reliance Digital India SaleHappy Janmashtami 2025 WishesBank Holiday TodayPM Viksit Bharat Rozgar YojanaFASTag Annual PassRevised Income Tax Bill 2025EPFO Rule ChangeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon