Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 08:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / CEC Kumar thanks Bihar voters for cleaning up exercise of electoral roll

CEC Kumar thanks Bihar voters for cleaning up exercise of electoral roll

Kumar's remarks came in the backdrop of the Supreme Court hearing a clutch of pleas questioning the intent behind the SIR ahead of the Assembly polls in the state later this year

Gyanesh Kumar

The poll panel underlined that the voters can check the status of their enumeration form either on the ECINet app or on the commission's website. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 8:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar thanked the eligible voters of Bihar on Wednesday for their active participation in the "much-needed" cleaning of the electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

Kumar's remarks came in the backdrop of the Supreme Court hearing a clutch of pleas questioning the intent behind the SIR ahead of the Assembly polls in the state later this year.

Opposition parties have asserted that the ongoing exercise will disfranchise crores of eligible Indian citizens for the want of citizenship documents. 

"I thank all eligible electors of Bihar for actively participating in the much-needed cleaning of the electoral rolls," the CEC told a group of booth-level officers during a training session here.

 

Separately, the Election Commission said only 6.85 per cent of the 7.9 crore voters are yet to fill the enumeration forms under the SIR.

"As on today, 6,99,92,926 of the existing electors have given their enumeration form to be included in the draft electoral roll to be published on August 1, 2025," it said.

The poll panel underlined that the voters can check the status of their enumeration form either on the ECINet app or on the commission's website. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

New Delhi Election, Election, Vote, Voting

Bihar elections 2025: What's at stake, who's competing, and why it counts

Topics : chief election commissioner Elections Bihar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 8:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayLatest LIVE newsGold-Silver Rate TodayiPhone 17 SeriesDividend Stocks TodayPanchayat Actor Asif KhanQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon